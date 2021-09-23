Fightzone Future for Lee Reeves following Sheffield shut-out

Pin-up star Lee Reeves [8(6)-1]was feeling a different kind of love after impressing on his Fightzone debut last weekend.

The Limerick southpaw, who has been known to do some modeling and acting, accounted for British journeyman MJ Hall [2-64(5)-2]on his Fightzone debut – and did so in such a fashion that the people behind the new streaming service want him back.

Reeves’s natural skillset seemingly impressed, as did his ticket-selling capabilities and his all-around demeanour during fight week, meaning, despite not getting the test he wanted, the Treaty County man’s Sheffield excursion was more than just worthwhile.

The Lee Baxter-promoted stylist could find a home on Fightzone, become a Hobson regular and the platform could provide him with a number of progressive fights.

“Dennis [Hobson] and the Fightzone team were buzzing with my boxing and told me they would love to do many more fights with me in the future. I’m glad to hear that and glad I did my promoter Lee and my fans proud,” Lee Reeves told Irish-boxing.com.

Reeves also had IBF world featherweight champion Kid Galahad showing love on the night. The Ingle Gym fighter was in the Munster fighter’s corner and joins the likes of Tyson Fury, Kell Brook, and Billy Joe Saunders on Reeves’s list of big-name admirers.

“Me and Barry are friends years,” he explains. “We have trained together before and since I was in Sheffield, which is his city, he said he’s gotta come and support me. It was nice to have him in the corner and showing love.”

The well-traveled 26-year-old was content with his display, the clean-cut fighter happy with his clean boxing approach.

“I thought I performed really well and showed my amateur pedigree with the clean boxing I produced,” he adds.

Reeves appeared to win every second of every round and looked a gear change away from securing another stoppage victory. He agrees that was the case and reveals he was happy to stay first to get six rounds in.

“I think if I pushed it I definitely would have given the referee a reason to step in, but I was enjoying myself in there and me Jono [O’Brien] and the team decided it made sense to get rounds banked moving forward.”

After the shut-out one-sided win, many observed Reeves was step up ready and he agrees.

In fact, the fighter who fought twice in Colombia earlier this year revealed he was due a more noteworthy fight on the card, only for the opponent issues hampering the smaller hall shows in the UK to affect his fight.

“The frustrating thing was I was supposed to box a super lightweight with a winning record and that fell through last minute. I am just so glad to have been able to box and still look good against a fighter so negative,” he continues before revealing bigger fights are just around the corner.

“I don’t say this lightly, I’ll fight anyone in the whole world. So whoever whenever Lee [Baxter] says I’m ready. I’ll be out again and I will be in exciting fights scoring big wins. I will show my levels against all levels and styles of fighters.”