Fightzone Fight For Lee Reeves – Limerick Southpaw Returns This Weekend

Lee Reeves [7(6)-1(0)] has secured a slot on this weekend’s Fightzone card.

The Limerick fighter will trade leather against a yet to be confirmed opponent at the Ponds Forge Arena, Sheffield on Saturday [September 18].

The bout populates a bill topped by a British flyweight title fight between Tommy Frank and Matt Windle and also plays host to fights for Kash Ali and Micheal Gomez Jr.

It’s the Nomadic Treaty County fighter’s third fight of 2021 after he banked back-to-back wins in Columbia earlier this year.

It also sees Reeves fight for just the second time in Britain, he suffered surprise defeat in Newcastle last time he crossed the Irish Sea and will be looking to impress all the more as a result.

Reeves’s previous two outings were in Columbia and while the southpaw stylist may not have banked too much in-ring experience in the two and a half rounds in South America he is adamant it wasn’t all plain sailing.

Reeves told Irish-boxing.com he had to overcome certain issues that allowed him learn a lot and gain from the trip.

The Lee Baxter promoted fighter believes the things he had to deal with outside of the ring have matured him and given a clearer vision with regards to moving forward.

“These wins have been a great character-building experience. I am happy with how I handled everything. I am happy with how much support from my people I’ve gotten’ and I am happy to shake off the cobwebs and be back to winning ways looking to keep busy,” he told Irish-boxing.com before expanding on just what a learning experience it was.

“Believe it or not I think I learned a lot from them fights, with so many factors outside the ropes to deal with. I am definitely more mature moving forward and have a much clearer vision of how I need to be boxing moving up the ladders. To fight there it was 37 degrees, it’s like a sauna. It’s also intimidating as I was the only white and non-Spanish speaking person there!”