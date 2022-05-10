Fight Zone fight for Jamie Morrissey

Jamie Morrissey [2(1)-0] returns for the first time since thrilling in the Irish Fight of the Year in what could be a tremendous night for the Treaty county.

The promising super middleweight has confirmed he has secured a June 5 fight date and will trade leather in Rotherham this Summer.

The ‘set the tone’ advocate fights a yet to be confirmed opponent on a card that will be broadcast by Fight Zone from the Magna Centre.

The 27-year-old Muay Thai convert had an interesting debut year, winning via stoppage on his debut in Luxemburg before taking on Robbie Burke last minute in what was eventually voted Fight of the Year.

That win looked to set Limerick fighter for a very interesting 2022 and there was talk of domestic clashes and possible title fights with the likes of Kevin Cronin, John Carpenter and a Burke return – but those have yet to materialize.

The Shaun Kelly trained fighter also saw a number of fight dates fall through including a bout scheduled for the postponed NoWhere2Hyde Cork show.

He now has a set date and will fight on the same card as his Treaty Boxing stablemate Graham McCormack’s intriguing clash with John Fewkes.

The bout will also be broadcast on Fight Zone giving the very marketable fighter a platform from which to spread the Morrissey gospel.