FIGHT OFF – Owen O’Neill fails to make weight for Declan Geraghty Irish title fight

The eagerly anticipated Irish welterweight title between Declan Geraghty and Owen O’Neill is OFF.

‘Prettyboy’ and ‘Triple O’ were due to trade leather for the 147lbs title in what had grown into a massively anticipated domestic title fight on the MHD card at Girdwood Community Hub tomorrow.

However, the Boxing Union of Ireland officially cancelled the fight this afternoon.

The BUI revealed O’Neill failed to make weight coming in 10lbs over the limit at 157lbs, Geraghty made weight and was just under a pound under the limit.

MORE TO FOLLOW.

