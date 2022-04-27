Fight Of Our Century – Katie Taylor’s Legendary Legacy

Katie Taylor [20(6)-0] believes that her ground-breaking bout with Amanda Serrano [42(30)-1(0)-1] at Madison Square Garden could have a ‘Fight of the Century’ impact.

The Irish sporting sensation believes Saturday night’s undisputed lightweight world title showdown could be held in the same reverence as Muhamad Ali and Joe Frazier’s iconic meeting at the boxing mecca in March of 1971.

That heavyweight fight is widely regarded as the biggest boxing match in history and, arguably, the single most anticipated and publicised sporting event of all time.

Now more than 50 years after the two sporting legends clashed at the famous venue, the Bray fighter will put her undisputed lightweight status on the line against the seven-weight world champion.

It’s the first women’s bout to headline at the Garden, the ‘biggest female fight of all time’, and according to Taylor a 10-round contest that will be talked about for years to come. Maybe the fight of this century?

“I think the fight on Saturday night is going to absolutely be awe-inspiring for people,” said Taylor.

“I feel like stylistically we match up very very well. It’s going to make for a phenomenal fight and I think this fight is going to be talked about for years and years to come,” the Irish Icon said.

“I’ve even talked about every time you say ‘Madison Square Garden’ you think of the likes of Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. These kinds of fighters — fights that we still talk about to this day. So I feel like the fight between myself and Amanda will be talked about for years and years to come as well.”