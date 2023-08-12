Féile Trap – Positive Padraig McCrory Looks Ahead

Padraig McCrory is trying to accentuate the positives after what he believes was below par performance.

McCrory outpointed the capable and durable Steed Woodall on top of this year’s Féile Fight Night.

It was another solid win and another step closer to a fight with a big name, but not a performance the super middleweight was happy with.

Speaking immediately afterward, ‘The Hammer’ was self-critical and harsh on himself but still tried hard to direct his gaze to the bright side.

“I didn’t fight the way I wanted to fight. I’m a much better fighter than that, I know I am but I got the win and I’m still unbeaten.” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

Another potential plus, argues McCrory, is the potential for potential opponents to make the error of judging him off Friday’s points win and finally be tempted to fight as a result.

“Maybe after tonight the ones that didn’t want to fight me will want to fight me now. I’m better than you seen tonight, but if makes someone say I want to fight him that’s perfect,” he adds.

While the 35-year-old wasn’t overly happy with how he applied himself in the fight, he couldn’t haven’t been happier with the occasion and the reception he received.

“It was a special night for me, special to top the bill at the Falls Park. I’m taking all the positives away, all in all, it was a great night. If I’m going to take anything away from tonight it’s that. Looking about and I know every person in there. Over 3,000 people in there and I know them all, it’s special. Me being me, I try and give them all time when sometimes you have to focus on the fight. It was a very special ring walk, it was great.”

Reflecting on the fight itself the Conlan Boxing 168lbs fighter believes he got a bit power-hungry and it threw him off his game plan.

“I probably tried a bit too hard to land a big shot, which is something I’ve been trying not to do. Tactics and the game plan went out the window when I started to do that because once you start that it’s hard to break the rhythm,” he continued before complimenting Woodall.

“I said all week people were not giving him the respect he deserved. He’s a good fight, he won plenty of English titles as an amateur, he boxed in the [Junior] World Championships. I just know I’m a much better fighter than that.”

The Belfast favourite only had two spars going into the clash and there are suggestions he is still feeling the effects of a hand injury, not that he wanted to share that information.

“No excuses! I’m the one that decided to get in the ring. I know the risks of getting in the ring and there is no excuses from me.”