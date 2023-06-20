Feile Headliner – Padraig McCrory to fight Brit at Falls Park

La Feile Padraig looks set to become a reality.

Padraig McCrory [16(9)-0] should be confirmed as the third Irish fighter to top a Feile an Phobail fight card later this week.

Both rumour and report have ‘The Hammer’ headlining a show in August and both the fighter and the Feile organizers have been dropping hints with regard to the Falls Road man fighting at the Falls Park festival.

Conlan Boxing have been exploring the idea of a McCrory-topped bill for some time and are in no doubt the Irish Boxing Awards Fighter of the Year is bill-topping ready.

With Michael Conlan set to take some time out before trading leather again an opportunity opened up for the 34-year-old to step into the Belfast spotlight.

Indeed, it should be confirmed in the very near future, that McCrory will follow in the footsteps of Tommy McCarthy and Micheal Conlan by topping a bill during the Belfast festival with Sean McComb featuring prominently on an August 4 card.

It was initially unsure whether the fight night would actually take place in Falls Park in a scaled-back manner, ala the big tent ‘Big Tommy’ fought in, or if the card will take place elsewhere and just be linked to the festival, or if McCrory would get the full outdoor treatment.

However, Boxing Tickets NI have are reporting the show will be outdoors ala Conlan-Doheny and that the recent IBO light heavyweight world title winner will fight well travelled Brit Steve Woodhall [18(11)-1-1] in the headliner.

The Belfast fighter has fought at the Feile before first winning the BUI Celtic title in dramatic fashion, stopping Stevie Collins in the last round, before taking out Sergei Gorokhov in the park.