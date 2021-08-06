Féile Fight Night – UPDATED FINAL RUNNING ORDER

Tonight’s the night.

The Irish boxing community converges on the Falls Park in Belfast for the first show on these shores since February 2020 and the largest fight event in Europe since the pandemic.

There are ten fights in all on the bill in West Belfast and there has been a slight adjustment to the running order since the initial schedule circulated last night.

The running order in full is as follows (all times Irish time):

3:00pm – Gates Open

5:20pm – Fight #1

4 x 3 rounds – Super Featherweight

Cain Lewis v Carlos Arroyo

Followed by

Fight #2

4 x 3 minutes – Super Featherweight

Callum Bradley v Stefan Nicolae

Followed by

Fight #3

4 x 3 minutes – Middleweight

Fearghus Quinn v Fernand Heredia

Followed by

Fight #4

6 x 3 minutes – Super Featherweight

James McGivern v Ed Harrison

Followed by

Fight #5

8 x 3 minutes – Lightweight

Sean McComb v Vicente Martin Rodriguez

8:00pm – Fite.tv and ESPN+ broadcast begins

Fight #6

10 x 3 minutes – Super Middleweight

Padraig McCrory v Sergei Gorokov

Followed by

Fight #7

6 x 3 minutes – Welterweight

Paddy Donovan v Jose Luis Castillo

Followed by

Fight #8

10 x 3 minutes – Light Welterweight

Tyrone McKenna v Jose Felix Jr

Followed by

Fight #9

12 x 3 minutes – Bantamweight

Lee McGregor v Vincent Legrande

Followed by

Fight #10 (approx 10:45pm)

12 x 3 minutes – Featherweight

Mick Conlan v TJ Doheny