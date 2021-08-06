Headline News Latest News Pro News Top News of The Day 

Féile Fight Night – UPDATED FINAL RUNNING ORDER

Joe O'Neill

Tonight’s the night.

The Irish boxing community converges on the Falls Park in Belfast for the first show on these shores since February 2020 and the largest fight event in Europe since the pandemic.

There are ten fights in all on the bill in West Belfast and there has been a slight adjustment to the running order since the initial schedule circulated last night.

The running order in full is as follows (all times Irish time):

3:00pm – Gates Open

5:20pm – Fight #1
4 x 3 rounds – Super Featherweight
Cain Lewis v Carlos Arroyo

Followed by

Fight #2
4 x 3 minutes – Super Featherweight
Callum Bradley v Stefan Nicolae

Followed by

Fight #3
4 x 3 minutes – Middleweight
Fearghus Quinn v Fernand Heredia

Followed by

Fight #4
6 x 3 minutes – Super Featherweight
James McGivern v Ed Harrison

Followed by

Fight #5
8 x 3 minutes – Lightweight
Sean McComb v Vicente Martin Rodriguez

8:00pm – Fite.tv and ESPN+ broadcast begins

Fight #6
10 x 3 minutes – Super Middleweight
Padraig McCrory v Sergei Gorokov

Followed by

Fight #7
6 x 3 minutes – Welterweight
Paddy Donovan v Jose Luis Castillo

Followed by

Fight #8
10 x 3 minutes – Light Welterweight
Tyrone McKenna v Jose Felix Jr

Followed by

Fight #9
12 x 3 minutes – Bantamweight
Lee McGregor v Vincent Legrande

Followed by

Fight #10 (approx 10:45pm)
12 x 3 minutes – Featherweight
Mick Conlan v TJ Doheny

Reporting on Irish boxing the past five years. Work has appeared on irish-boxing.com, Boxing News, the42.ie, and local and national media. Provide live ringside updates, occasional interviews, and special features on the future of Irish boxing. email: joneill6@tcd.ie

