Féile Fight Night Covid requirements explained

Féile an Phobail has announced the entry requirements for attending its five events set for the Falls Park this August, including the eagerly anticipated Michael Conlan versus TJ Doheny fight card.

The Féile organisers have revaled a Covid certification will be required to enter each of its five events. Meaning those planning to attend the stacked card will need to provide one of the following:

Proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test taken no more than 48 hours prior to your arrival at the event you are attending; or

Proof of natural Covid antibodies based upon a positive NHS PCR test within 180 days of the event you are attending (including 10 days self-isolation following the result); or

Proof of double vaccination – (With the second dose at least 14 days prior to the event you are attending)

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble said:

“Féile an Phobail is introducing a requirement to demonstrate Covid status for all ticket holders attending our Falls Park events at our August Féile.

“It is important that we ensure a Covid safe environment for these events, and protect event-goers, staff, performers, and the community.

We have met with senior officials from the Department of Health and Department for Communities, as well as being in regular contact with Belfast City Council and the PSNI.

“Rapid lateral flow tests to identify asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 are being used as an additional mitigation for these events. Rapid lateral flow tests can be ordered and delivered directly to your home. You can also collect tests at designated times at a range of locations across the North of Ireland in advance of these events. Tests should be performed at home, in advance of attendance, and the confirmation text or email shown alongside your entry ticket.

“A pop-up vaccination unit will be in place at the Falls Park Bowling Pavilion on Tuesday 3rd August from 9am-3pm to offer vaccinations to the public. This is a partnership between Féile an Phobail and the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

Féile an Phobail introduce Covid-19 Entry Requirements for Falls Park events and announce ‘Vaccines for Tickets’ initiative. pic.twitter.com/5FQt6YFH7d — Conlan Boxing (@ConlanBoxing) July 29, 2021

“Féile an Phobail is introducing a ‘Vaccines for Tickets’ initiative whereby a person receiving a first vaccine at the pop-up vaccination unit will be given a free ticket for our diversionary Féile Music Night on Sunday 8th August.

“We will be giving away a total of 500 free tickets for our diversionary Féile Music Night to the first 500 people who come to the Féile Vaccination Unit to receive their first vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine. This applies to over 18s and proof of ID is required.

“Additional dates and times for the Falls Park vaccination unit will be announced shortly.

“Maximum vaccine uptake is crucial in overcoming the Covid pandemic and protecting every person in the community.

“Féile an Phobail will continue to do everything we can to ensure Covid safe environments at our events.”