Feile bound Gerard Hughes aiming for statement knockout

Gerard Hughes [2-0] is determined not to fall at what has become a Falls Park final hurdle this weekend.

The novice pro’s third professional bout has just taken on more significance as it emerged a win will set him up for a big fight on this year Feile.

Defeat Jake Pollard [0-48(4)] at the Europa Hotel this coming Saturday night and the Dee Walsh trained 25-year-old will fight on the undercard of gym mate Padraig McCrory’s outdoor festival fight with Steed Woodall.

Hughes won’t go into too much detail about the August clash and has left fans guessing with regard to the who and the what for.

However, the fight is big enough to light a fire under him going into action on Saturday.

“There is a fight in the pipeline depending on things all going well on July 1,” he tells Irish-boxing.com. “I’m not sure if I can go into detail but the fight could be on the Falls Park bill,” he adds.

“It has definitely motivated me, it’s something I can really sink my teeth into. It’s a fight that makes me bounce up outta bed for the early sprints or sparring, but again no overlooking July 1st. But once it’s out of the way we’re straight back to camp.”

Hughes will be fancied to defeat Pollard on the MHD card. In fact, it would be a major upset if he didn’t.

Still, he can make a mini statement if he takes out a fighter who was last stopped in 2019 by British bantamweight title challenger Chris Bourke inside the distance – and that’s something he is confident he can do. In fact, it’s something he is more than keen to achieve.

“I’m expecting a good fight, but like my last, I’m going out to stop the guy. I think I can do that, I feel I’m maturing and sitting down on my punches a lot more. My S&C programme has also played a vital role in this.

“I would love a knockout and I’ll push for it,” he continues. “I would like to make a statement before this next one. If the opportunity comes I’ll take it. But also don’t want to get to carried away.”