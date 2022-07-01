Headline News Latest News Pro News 

Fearghus Quinn Returns on Stacked Return of the Mick Card

Fearghus Quinn [3(1)-0] will fight for the first time in a year in Belfast on August 6.

Quinn is the latest Irish fighter confirmed for what is fast becoming a stacked Conlan Boxing card.

The Belleek battler will trade leather for the fourth time as a pro at the SSE Arena on the Return of the Mick card early next month.

The fight, which plays out on the Michael Conlan versus Miguel Marriaga undercard, will be ‘The Mighty Quinn’s’ first since last year’s Feile.

The 25-year-old southpaw had a very successful 2020 defeating Robbie Chapman in his professional debut in August of that year before following that up with a victory over Scott James in December. However, he only got out once in 2021 a stoppage win over Fernando Heredia of Spain on the Conlan -Doheny bill and hasn’t fought since.

He makes a welcome return on a big Belfast fight night next month.

Padraig McCrory, Lewis Crocker, Paddy DonovanKurt WalkerKieran Molloy and Feargal Quinn will all fight on a Michael Conlan versus Miguel Marriaga undercard that also plays host all Irish fights between James McGivern and Tony McGlynn and Colm Murphy and Ruadhan Farrell. Tyrone McKenna plays chief support against Chris Jenkins.

