Feargal McCrory gets Irish revenge in the Garden

Feargal McCrory successfully completed an Irish revenge mission as he lived the MSG dream on Thursday.

‘Fearless’ defeated Nikolai Buzolin, a New York-based Russian, who defeated fellow Ulster native Larry Fryers on a Matchroom show in 2018, to get a card book ended by Irish fights off to a perfect start.

Buzolin asked questions of the Coal Island native, but he had the answers and was able to secure his 15th career win as a result.

It wasn’t always pretty but the more aggressive and active McCrory had his hand raised after all three judges scored the clash 58-56 in his favour.

The attention now switches to Callum Walsh who tops the UFC Fight Pass broadcast at the Theater in Madison Square Garden.

After a tentative first minute and big clash of heads, McCrory started to let loose to the body to good effect, which was enough to win him the stanza.

It was scrappy and Buzolin, who sporting green shorts against an Irish fighter, showed enough to suggest he was live in the fight.

A massive low blow had McCrory on the canvas early in the second row and had the Irish crowd up on their feet in anger. A somewhat disgruntled former Irish champion tried to get his own back by dishing out some big but legal blows of his own as the round progressed

The Coal Island fighter pressed the action, found a way past the Russian’s jab and got the better of the close-quarters action as he banked another session.

The rough and tumble nature of the fight continued in the third with the bodywork of the Tyrone native starting to pay dividends. Indeed, he looked capable of securing a stoppage if he gave himself some more space to work. However, Buzolin finished the stanza well and landed the combo of the fight when he found a home for the right-hand left hook just shy of the bell.

The competitive nature of the fight continued through to the fourth. McCrory slowed the pace down and tried to bring the jab into play. The tactic allowed both more space to work and both landed clean shots in what was becoming an entertaining affair.

McCrory remains unbeaten



Feargal McCrory was made to work for it tonight on his debut at MSG



He defeated Nikolai Buzolin on points (58-56 x3) to move to 15-0 as a pro



Congratulations on the win Feargal pic.twitter.com/Z54gKF7RRP — Boxing Tickets NI (@BoxingTicketsNI) November 10, 2023

Buzolin ate a big check hook early in the fifth which was another hard round to score. The Russian had some clean work including some good right hands but the New York-trained Irish fighter always had a response in a back-and-forth stanza.

The sixth round was similar both throwing, both landing and both pushing for the win, which McCrory eventually got.