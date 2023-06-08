Father Farrell wants to win shiny trinkets for his daughter

Father-to-be Ruadhan Farrell [3(2)-1(0)] wants to lead by example and show his soon-to-be-born daughter that dreams can come true.

Farrell travels to Spain this weekend to fight for the first time since he suffered defeat to Colm Murphy in a high BUI Celtic title fight last year and does so with his better half heavily pregnant.

The Belfast fighter claims the prospect of becoming a Dad for the first time has given him extra motivation in this camp as well as an extra push to become a success in boxing.

‘Ruddy’, who has recently signed with Ian Gaughran, has set his sights on titles and wants shiny trinkets to show to his daughter next year.

“It’s all for my baby girl and my missus,” he tells Irish-boxing.com. “I need the right fights and the right money. At the end of the day, it’s a business but I want to win titles too. I want titles next year. If I win titles I’ll be able to show my daughter anything is possible if you stick your mind to it, work hard, and listen to the good ones.”

The Ian Mahood trained fighter challenged for a super featherweight title last year but moves down the scales to what he believes is his best weight moving forward.

“I am buzzing to be back and even more excited to be fighting at 55kg, my proper weight,” he adds. “I’m only returning now because my medical needed to be sorted and was looking for a new manager,” he adds before discussing working under Mahood and alongside Anthony Cacace and Willo Hayden.

“It’s great working with Iain and being around good people like a world champion in Anto [Cacace] and a prospect like Willo Hayden, everything going well and falling into place.”

Farrell faces Stefan Nicolae [3(1)-43(13)-2] in Spain this weekend on a card that includes fights for Dominic Donegan and Senan Kelly.

He hopes for a routine return to winning ways before facing the more frightening prospect of being a birth partner.

” I plan to go out and get the win then come home and wait on my little girl to come into this world,” he adds before revealing what Ian Gaughran has laid out for him.

“The plans to stay active, getting the right fights each time, keep learning and of course keep winning.”