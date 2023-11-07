Fast starter Matthew Tyndall wants to move through the gears

Matthew Tyndall wants to put his foot down on the pedal after making a fast start last Friday night.

The Bray boxer began the process of cementing his status as a genuine prospect with an impressive first-round stoppage of Sylwester Zieba at the Red Cow.

Now having come out of the blocks fast he wants to build momentum. The former underage amateur standout is adamant he wants to be kept busy and is keen to be an 8-0 fighter by this time next year.

“I’d like to be out again before the end of the year,” the JB Promotions fighter tells Irish-boxing.com. “Jay has six shows booked for next year, I’d like to be on all of them. I’d like to be 8-0 by the end of the next year.”

Momentum may be enough for the young prospect. Tyndall doesn’t want to be busy for busys sake and hopes he takes a step up the boxing ladder each time he fights.

“I’ll take whatever comes. Obviously, you are not going to jump in with an animal in your first few fights but I want to start upping it now. Everything went great tonight.”

While the nature of the former Dublin Dockland’s fighters debut win was quick, there certainly wasn’t anything hurried about his performance.

Tyndall showed real composure in his first-ever stanza without the vest, figuring out his foe before unleashing the shots that ultimately persuaded the away fighter from coming out for the second round.

“I thought this lad was going to be durable, he was strong I felt his punches on my gloves. I didn’t want to go in and blow myself out in a round or two and then have him come on strong. I stayed composed, it took me a minute to get into and I started to sit down the uppercut and any other shot I landed,” he adds.

Zieba didn’t get off his stool for the second round, claiming he had hurt his shoulder, Tyndall questions if that was indeed the case and points out the stoppage was coming regardless.

“I don’t’ even think I punched him on the shoulder and I don’t even think he threw a punch to hurt his shoulder. If he came out for the second round I would have stopped him in that round. I was only getting better as the round went on.”

The Jay Byrne mentored fighter would have liked more rounds to oil off any potential rust but was happy to give the fans what they wanted in the form of a stoppage.

“I’m happy with the first-round stoppage for all the people that came to the fight. Personally, I wanted the four rounds but I’ll take the win any way it comes.”

Photo credit Matthew Spalding.