Fans First – Graham McCormack ready to risk it all to entertain

Graham McCormack [6(1)-1] has no intention of taking a safety first approach this weekend.

The Limerick middleweight fights for the first time since his first career defeat in Belfast this Saturday night.

What was originally intended to be a routine return to winning ways four-round clash has taken on a lot more significance after it was confirmed a win at the Europa sets up an intriguing title fight with John Fewkes.

The news should focus ‘G Train’s’ mind on victory and victory alone. The 35-year-old can’t afford to slip up against the extremely durable and busy Seamus Devlin [1-25]on MHD Promotion’s Redemption Card at the Europa Hotel on Saturday night as it will put the agreed Fight Zone bill topper in jeopardy.

The fighter known for having it out with opponents he could outbox if he wished, says he won’t ditch his entertainment policy.

However, the Munster middle is adamant he won’t take a, ‘a win will do’ approach into the Eric Donovan topped card.

“To be honest I expect I’ll go out to entertain people because that’s what I love to do and that is what it’s all about for me,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m not looking past my opponent. Seamus is big and awkward and I know if I’m not on my A-game he could give me trouble. But I’m confident me and my coach Shaun [Kelly] have put a lot of work in since the last fight and I feel I’m a better fighter now.”

McCormack put in a career best performance last time out, pushing the more experienced Paul Kean in a BUI Celtic title fight.

The Shaun Kelly trained Treaty boxer is content he proved he is capable of competing at domestic title level during that fight – and suggests a lack of experience over 10 rounds rather than any talent deficiency cost him a first title win.

“When I think back on that fight I’m disappointed I didn’t win obviously, but this is boxing and we have to be willing to risk it so we can achieve more. It was a big step up and I wasn’t out of my depth. It was a close fight and I think I just let it slip through my fingers. That won’t happen again.”

That Kean fight fits McCormack’s career remit. The Limerick fighter knows world titles may not be in his future so he just wants to grab every noteworthy chance that comes his way.

“It gave me a taste for big fights and title fights I loved every minute of it. I always said when I turned pro I would challenge myself and that’s what I want to do so when I retire from boxing I can say I gave it my all and didn’t play it safe.”