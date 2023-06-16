Fan Friendly – Dave Ryan has Crowd Pleasing Plans

David Ryan [3-0] is more confident of a producing a crowd pleasing performance in Cork this Saturday because this time there will be a crowd to please.

The Shannon fighter takes his ‘have gloves will fight’ approach to the Siam Warriors card and the Parochal Hall this weekend and is delighted his following will be allowed to attend.

A ticket up mix up in Galway last time out meant the one hundred plus people looking to come and cheer him on were denied the chance, an misfortunate happening that he felt affected his performance.

“I’ve got a great group of people coming to this fight. The Galway show was a disaster with tickets and it kinda ruined my performance. I had a stressful week over it and I think it spilled into the fight.”

Both manager Ian Gaughran and coach Shaun Kelly were more than content with Ryan’s performance on the Kieran Molloy topped card, particularly considering he injured his hand during his third pro outing. However, the Irish Debut of the Year winner is wants to be more impressive this time around.

“I’m looking to put on a very good performance this time and that’s all I’m looking for.”

Who he’ll perform against is a mystery to the kickboxing convert, he reveals he goes into the fight blind.

“I’m not too sure about my opponent. I don’t know anything about him. I left all that up to Ian. I’m just going to show up and fight.” he adds before rejoicing in his level of activity.

“I’m very happy to be out again and to have had four fight camps since November. I’ve been working very hard to make a name for myself.”

One thing that would increase the Clare fighter’s profile is a domestic fight. Ryan has been calling for such fights since his debut and believes he may just be closing in on All Irish action.

“There’s been talk of a possible all-Irish fight, a few actually, hopefully it can happen.”