Famous Boxers Who Love Gambling as Much as Boxing

Boxing is a sport that never fails to captivate audiences worldwide, with its high-adrenaline action and the display of talent, courage, and determination inside the ring. However, when the boxers step out of the ring, they seek ways to unwind and find an outlet to reduce their adrenaline levels. Interestingly, for some fighters, that outlet is gambling. In this article, we will explore three famous boxers who have a passion for gambling almost as strong as their love for boxing.

Oscar De La Hoya: The Passionate Gamer

Oscar De La Hoya is a former professional fighter who is currently a boxing promoter. De La Hoya is no stranger to gambling, and his love of the game is well-known among both boxing fans and gambling enthusiasts. Baccarat, a card game known for its high stakes and beauty, is one of De La Hoya’s favourite casino games. Several accounts claim that the Mexican American has wagered more than $20,000 on a single baccarat game. De La Hoya can play all his favourite casino games in Spanish at drjuego.com. In recent years, he has openly claimed on Twitter to have gambled $500,000 on Tiger Woods to win the Masters.

Manny Pacquiao: A Champion in the Ring and at the Casino

Manny Pacquiao is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, having achieved numerous titles and accolades throughout his illustrious career. Outside of the ring, Pacquiao has shown a fondness for the gambling world. Reports indicate that he has spent considerable sums of money in renowned casinos around the world, including Las Vegas, Australia, and Macau. In 2012, Pacquiao made headlines when he was photographed with a significant amount of cash at a Las Vegas casino. However, since retiring from professional boxing and entering Philippine politics, his involvement in gambling has become less visible to the public eye.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.: The “Money” Gambler

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a big supporter of online gambling and casinos and he frequently boasts about his wins on social media platforms. Mayweather’s gambling exploits have even influenced him to bet on his own fights. Before his highly anticipated bout against Conor McGregor, Mayweather placed a $400,000 bet on himself to win. As if that wager wasn’t risky enough, he also staked on other sports events, ultimately raising his profit to an impressive $800,000 on the same night. Mayweather’s openness about his gambling habits has made him an icon in the gambling world and has further cemented his reputation as a high roller.

Mike Tyson: The “Iron” Gambler

The name Mike Tyson is synonymous with boxing greatness. During his prime, Tyson dominated the heavyweight division and was known for his unparalleled power and aggressive fighting style. Outside the ring, Tyson had a reputation for living life to the fullest, and his gambling habits were no exception.

In his early twenties, Tyson found himself in a situation many can only dream of—winning the lottery. After several fights as the World Heavyweight Champion, Tyson was in his early twenties when he achieved enormous financial success. With his newfound wealth, he indulged in extravagant purchases and frequented casinos, where he would place significant bets. Tyson’s love for gambling was as fierce as his fighting style, and he would often wager large amounts during his visits to casinos.

Since his retirement from professional boxing, Tyson has adopted a more controlled approach to gambling. However, it is believed that he occasionally visits online casinos, spinning the reels and trying his luck from the comfort of his own home. We would be interested to know if he has played the Mike Tyson Knockout Slot by Inspired Gaming.

Final Thoughts

It is no surprise that boxers, who often amass fortunes worth millions of dollars, are drawn to the thrill and excitement of gambling. However, it is crucial to approach gambling responsibly and within one’s financial limits. It is essential to always wager a modest and manageable amount that one can afford to lose. While these legendary boxers have a strong affinity for gambling, it is important to remember that their true source of success lies within the boxing ring. So, the next time you find yourself engrossed in an exhilarating fight on television, feel free to test your gambling skills but always gamble responsibly.