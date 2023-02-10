Family Matters for determined Feargal McCrory

Feargal McCrory admits there are some nightmare elements to living the American Dream but knows more than most the boxing game isn’t a bed of roses.

‘Fearless’ starts what he hopes will be a rare busy year when he takes to the ring in Showboat Hotel, Atlantic City this Saturday. The fight is the former Irish lightweight champion’s second since relocating his career to America, a move he is confident will be successful, although one that can at times be bittersweet.

The 30-year-old, whose last fight, a win over Cesar Cantu, was his first since 2019, misses his young family but uses the people all the sacrifices are for as motivation in the tough times.

“It’s great training out here, I have zero distinctions. All I do is for boxing. I literally eat, train and sleep. Nothing else. Luckily I have some great people from home around me out here, and without them, it would be a lot more difficult, no doubt. It’s a home from home with the amount of proud Irish men and women here, and I’m comfortable in NY,” he tells Irish-boxing.com explaining it’s not all bad.

“I miss my wife and kids massively, obviously, but they’re my motivation, and I’m here to provide for them and set an example for my children. If you want something, then nobody is going to hand it to you.”

The southpaw takes on Aelio Mesquita [21(19)-9(8)-1], a fighter who has shared the ring with the likes of Jono Carroll and Shakur Stevenson. The Brazilian usually loses when he steps up in level butdoes know his way around the ring and has tasted victory more times than defeat. ‘Biro’also has 19 knockouts in 21 wins.

“He has a very high KO ratio so I have to be cautious from the first bell to the last,” he says before declaring he is ready to do what it takes to win.

“I predict a very good performance and the result will take care of itself. Whatever happens I can guarantee I’ll leave everything in there. I have prepared for nothing other than a win.”

Commenting on getting out so early he says: “It feels good to start the year off with a fight, and I intend to remain busy. I’m fully focused on this fight, though, and I’ll deal with whatever comes after but we’ve got a plan in place and it’s down to me to deliver. Big shout out to my sponsors who are the best in the business, past and present. They are a massive part of this journey.”