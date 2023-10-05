Maurice Falvey eager to DRAW line under the sand

Maurice Falvey [1-0-1] doesn’t draw any dramatic conclusions from his draw in Cork last time out.

The Kerry boxer took the result on the chin and rather than sulk instantly set his sights on a return to winning ways.

The Tony Davitt-trained fighter gets the chance to do just that this weekend and is excited at the prospect of having his hand raised at the same Munster venue this Saturday Night.

“I would have preferred a win but you have to respect the decision,” he says of the draw with game Pole Adam Cieslak before revealing he didn’t dwell on the result.

“I just wanted to get straight back in there again and try to better the result.”

Falvey takes solace from the fact he managed to learn without losing and that the Cieslak proved his banana skin credentials with a win in Finland last time out.

“It was a tough fight with a good opponent,” he says of the entertaining four-rounder. “He went on to get a good win recently and I was happy to get tested like that.”

The Kingdom fighter also believes the experience will stand to him when he fights in what may be another test on the Siam Warrior’s Super Fights card at the Parochial Hall this weekend.

“I’m bringing a lot more experience and a cooler head into this fight. I’m expecting another tough fight and hopefully, I can show improvements and put in a good performance.”

Photo Credit Doug Minahine