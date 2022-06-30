‘Fair F*cks to Him’ – Murphy Commends Farrell’s Balls Ahead of Title Fight

Colm Murphy [4(1)-0] isn’t one for smack talk, in fact the unique new to the scene pro fittingly takes the opposite approach to pre-fight verbals.

Within minutes of his BUI Celtic title fight with Ruadhan Farrell [3(1)-0] being confirmed on Saturday night, he was full of praise for the man who now stands between him and a first domestic title.

The Dee Walsh trained Mark Dunlop guided prospect tipped his hat to Farrell’s balls and was full of admiration for the guts shown by his fellow early days pro in taking the fight.

After having difficulty getting up and running ‘Ruddy’ started to find real momentum this year, he could have continued building at a steady pace but he’s dared to dream and Murphy respects that.

“Fair fucks to him, it takes balls to take that fight,” he says when asked of about their SSE Arena Return of the Mick title fight.

“He deserves credit for it. Its gonna be a dream come true for both of us fighting on that stage. I’m glad to share with him.”

While it’s an intriguing domestic clash that brings a title into play, it won’t be a bad-blood one. Murphy has a lot of time for his opponent, and if his battles with good mate JP Hale are anything to go by, that won’t mean he’ll be any less agressive in the ring.

“Personally I like Ruadhan, obviously we fought in the amateurs. I respect him for taking the fight because some people wouldn’t,

so hopefully he gets through camp healthy and we can share leather at the SSE.”

The busy Murphy was talking after defeating Engel Gomez in a chief support bout at the Europ Hotel on Saturday night.

He produced a controlled display against game opposition and used the fight as a learning one.

“He was very tough. I had fun testing new things out in there. Everything is still learning. I’m still a novice. That’s only my fourth pro fight so the future is bright,” he adds.

Murphy, who is trained by Irish Boxing Awards Trainer of the Year, Dee Walsh, has a reputation for entertaining – but is keen to ensure he isn’t seen as all will and no skill.

“The last fight I felt I still boxed I didn’t go to war. I didn’t stand inside and trade. I made him miss a lot and I’m constantly getting better because of Dee Walsh,” he says before revealing he always looks to find a way to make himself the underdog in his own mind before fights.

“I’m the underdog, that’s my mentality,” he explains. “I like being the underdog cause that’s where I rise and after beating Bryan Merenna people thought I’d just breeze past this so that’s where the pressure is on and you gotta keep your head straight.”