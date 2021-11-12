‘Extra punishment’ – Stevie McKenna not happy with ‘rude’ opponent

Stevie McKenna [9(8)-0] got straight to the point and said he is ready to scold and fold Richmond Djarbeng in Coventry tomorrow night.

‘The Hitman’ claims his opponent has just earned himself some ‘extra punishment’ for his ‘rude’ weigh-in antics.

The undefeated welterweight takes on Djarbeng [31(25)-4(2)-1] on Hennessy Sports Channel 5 broadcast show and is ready to throw some serious leather.

The KO lover wasn’t overly pleased with what he perceives as cheeky antics from his Ghanian opponent and suggests the African with a nice KO percentage of his own has just pointed the way to a beat down.

Commenting online McKenna said: “Does he not know it’s rude to point. He’s going to get extra special punishment tomorrow night.”

Djarbeng appears another step up for the Monaghan man on paper. The 31-year-old’s record suggests he has power and is capable, although he has lost on the two occasions he has fought outside of his homeland.

Mean McKenna’s two-year eight fight knockout streak was ended by durable Frenchman Moussa Gary at the Sky Dome last time out.

The aggressive Smithsborough fighter wasn’t too upset, happy to get the win while entertaining against a step-up foe.

“I didn’t get the knockout, but I wanted a good fight.

“The opponent came to fight and came to win. Most of my fights have finished pretty early, but I’m prepared to go the distance – I’d do 12 rounds tomorrow.

“It was a great fight, just what I needed. I’m looking forward to plenty more fights like that, thrilling fights.

“That was a tough guy in six rounds. I’m looking forward to bigger and better fights. He was awkward, diving in a lot. I had to adapt and do my thing. I’m always prepared to go the distance. I was just getting warmed up and I was enjoying it,” he said before noting he won’t be able to blow everyone away.

CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING SKYDOME ARENA, COVENTRY PIC;LAWRENCE LUSTIG WELTERWEIGHT CONTEST STEPHEN McKENNA v MOUSSA GARY

“There are guys out there who can take my punching.”

The six rounds were not lacking in terms of excitement. McKenna’s aggressive style certainly makes for good watching and the fact he got tagged once or twice made for a good fight.

Speaking after the TV broadcast bout, the Sheer Sports fighter was happy he put on a show, it seems he values excitement most.

“I just love entertainment,” he continued.

“No one wants to see boring fights. I’m always there to put on an entertaining fight,” he adds before promising fans the sequels will be more action-packed.

“There is way more to come. I haven’t shown anything yet really.”