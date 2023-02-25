Exploring the Most Popular Online Casino Games for Boxing Fans

Not many sports on the planet can capture the excitement of boxing. The thrill of two juggernauts touching gloves under the lights when the bell rings is one of the most exciting that the sporting world has to offer. Many top casino slots online have attempted to capture this feeling over the years, to varying degrees of success. In this article, we will look at some of the most popular online casino games for boxing fans.

The Best Boxing Slot Games

Many developers have decided to use boxing as a theme for their slots. Some of them have decided to take a serious approach that pays homage to the sport’s history and traditions, while others have chosen to use boxing in a more light-hearted way. The following are some of the best boxing-themed slots.

Boxing Roo by KA Gaming: If you want to see a more fun take on the boxing world, then Boxing Roo by KA Gaming might be the title for you. As its name might suggest, Boxing Roo takes you on a trip down under to take on a rather mean-looking boxing kangaroo. The slot features basic bonuses, including a fun free-spins round, but it stands out as a great example of the kind of fun you can have when you mix boxing with online slots.

Fight Night by WorldMatch: Fight Night from WorldMatch drops you right into the middle of a big fight. The game has a unique design, with the reels being designed to look like a boxing ring, and each row fitting between a set of ropes. A sleazy promoter, a World Championship Belt, and an array of prized fighters all sit on the reels under the bright lights in this well-designed slot that perfectly captures the spirit of boxing.

Knockout Diamonds by ELK Studios: ELK Studios is one of the most innovative developers on the market, and it has taken things back to the old school with the Knockout Diamonds slot game. The slot has a retro design, using just three reels and placing the paytable just above them. Don’t let the game’s retro appearance fool you, though, it still manages to pack a punch with some innovative bonus features. This includes the Ringside Rumble, the Knockout Spins, and some Multiplier Wilds.

Colourful Characters & Branded Content

Besides incredible athleticism and power, the boxing world is also known for its larger-than-life personalities and fighters. Needless to say, top online developers have been quick to tap into that and there is a range of great casino slot games available for players to sink their teeth into. These are some of our favourites:

Spin, Tyson, Spin by Fugaso Gaming: Very few boxers are as well-known as Mike Tyson. The boxing legend has established himself as a cultural icon and has, in many ways, surpassed the sport and grown outside of it. Tyson’s in-ring work is legendary, though, and Fugaso Gaming has aimed to capture that with the Spin, Tyson, Spin slot game. The game uses the legendary boxer as a Wild symbol and features several fun bonus features. It was released in 2020. Fugaso is a smaller developer than some of the others that we have listed, though, so it can be a little trickier to find somewhere to take this one for a spin.

WBC Ring of Riches: It’s not often that sports bodies lend their names to online slot games, but that is exactly what has happened with the WBC Ring of Riches slot game. The slot was developed by BGaming using the World Boxing Council’s name and likeness for elements of its action. The title is a joy for boxing fans, featuring several images you would instantly associate with the sport. This includes a ring-girl, a title belt, and of course, a hooded World Champion boxer ready to defend his crown. Like all good boxing online slots, the game features a selection of bonuses, including a Free Spins round, a Wild Frame feature, and some Multipliers to help boost the winning potential.

More Boxing Slots and Games in the Future

As we’ve discussed, few sports contain the larger-than-life characters and memorable moments that boxing does. The sport is also becoming more popular than ever. With such a rich pool of talented boxers and an incredible history of fights, developers should not find it difficult to find ways to make more top boxing casino games. With more crossovers between the influencer world and the boxing world taking place, there is also plenty of potential for more exciting crossover casino and betting content as well.