‘Expect destruction’ – Stevie McKenna ready to show why Conor Benn and co are ‘avoiding’ him

Sevie McKenna [12(11)-0] is promising the kind of destruction he believes has Conor Benn and co running scared when he fights at Wembley Arena this Saturday.

Irish boxing’s most aggressive fighter has secured a slot on this weekend’s big Boxxer card and will trade leather against yet-to-be-confirmed opposition in London.

The fight is McKenna’s first since he stopped Facundo Alberto Rojas in Bournemouth last year and ‘The Hitman’ assures nothing has changed since.

The Monaghan 25-year-old told Sky Sports viewers to get ready for another destructive aggression-packed display.

“Expect nothing but destruction. Anytime I go into the ring I go into hurt and do the business. I don’t mess around in there, if I see the opportunity to take my opponent out of there I will and I do it with bad intentions.”

"Expect nothing but destruction" 😤@stevie_mckenna looks for the 12th knockout of his career Saturday night 🧨️#BOXXERLondon | Feb 11 pic.twitter.com/bqvRkIL2Mf — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 8, 2023

The older brother of Aaron McKenna has stopped 11 of his 12 opponents, it’s the kind of form he believes is scaring away the big names he is calling out.

“They are avoiding me. I’ve been calling out all the big names and all the top fighters. I’ve been looking for Conor Benn. Where is he? I’ll fight him in the morning but he doesn’t want that because he knows what will happen to him,” he adds.

The Smithborough fighter also revealed he fights aggressively by choice not necessity.

“I go into entertain. It’s the entertainment business. I have many different ways of fighting, I can fight on the back foot, I can fight soutpaw, I’m a universal style fighter. When it comes to that stage where I need to use my boxing skills I can but when I’m hitting these guys they can’t take my power so I’ll take them out of there.”