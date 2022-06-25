Exciting All Irish Fight Set for Return of the Mick Card

An intriguing all Irish match up has been added to the Return of the Mick card.

Dublin’s Tony McGlynn [3-0] and Belfast James McGivern [4-0] will meet in a lightweight clash at the SSE Arena on August 6.

The fight was confirmed for the undercard of Michael Conlan versus Miguel Marriaga on Friday and looks to have real hidden gem potential.

‘The Natural’ McGivern has looked very impressive since turning over putting together four six-round wins. The 24-year-old southpaw skills advocate hasn’t fought since November of last year and returns in highly anticipated action.

It’s not the first time the St George’s graduate agreed to all Irish action, he was set to fight Sean Duffy at the Feile last year before his former amateur rival was ruled out by injury.

💥 Someone’s 0 has got to go



▪️@jamesmcgivern17 & @tony_mcglynn share the ring in an all Irish domestic dust up of two undefeated fighters on the undercard of #ConlanMarriaga



🎟 https://t.co/Bj7If62mMi pic.twitter.com/iE8K88VT7O — Conlan Boxing (@ConlanBoxing) June 24, 2022

‘Golden Balls’, McGlynn ended a two-year sabbatical from the ring with victory in Scotland in March, out pointing Gary McGuire over four rounds.

Like McGivern, the Pete Taylor trained Dub is a southpaw and considering he has fought as high a middleweight he will be the naturally bigger man, plus sparring stories as well as amateur previous suggests he can punch. It makes for an interesting match-up.

The pair join Padraig McCrory, Lewis Crocker, Paddy Donovan, Kurt Walker and Kieran Molloy as confirmed for the undercard.