Excited Willo Hayden Ready to Put on a Show for the TV Cameras

He isn’t one for showing too much emotion but straight-talking Willo Hayden [2-0] can’t hide the fact he is excited about his fight this weekend.

The Crumlin prospect trades leather with Michael Waldon [2-2] on Friday night’s Queensbury card – and there are elements to the fight that have made it that little bit more special for the 20-year-old.

First off the four rounder takes place at the icon York Hall, a venue the Phil Sutcliffe trained 20-year-old always wanted to fight at – and secondly, the Dub’s third pro fight will be broadcast live on television.

Hayden confirmed he will get BT Sports air time when speaking to Irish-boxing.com

“I will be live on BT Sports just not sure what time yet. I’m glad people back home will be able to watch it live,” he says before discussing the venue.

“It’s been a spot I’ve wanted to fight in since I was a kid. It’s full of history and I’ve heard it has an amazing atmosphere.”

Hayden jumped straight into six rounders and done back to back sixes in his opening two fights. His clash with Waldon this weekendplays out over four but he assures it’s not a backward step.

The Dublin prospect says there was no specfic reason behind the change and guesses it’s Frank Warren making things more TV friendly.

“I didn’t make a decision to step back,” he continues.

“I’m just taking the fights that are put in front of me. Maybe they just want to see what I’m like letting my hands go for four rounds because I never got the chance since I went straight to six rounders. Also it’s probably harder to find good journeymen that’ll do six rounders,” he adds before saying it makes no major difference to him.

“I don’t really care anyway as long as I’m fighting. It won’t be long untill I’m doing eights anyway!”

–