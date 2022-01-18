Everything You Should Know About Network Security

The chances are you use multiple networks throughout the day. One might be at your home, the one you have safely configured. The other one might be at your job. And the third one might be at a local mall or coffee shop. However, do you know what makes a network secure?

Network security is important both to consumers and corporate entities. After all, you want your online communications to travel safely. Sometimes, networks lack certain elements, like encryption, which might compromise users’ data. Let’s learn more and figure out how to secure home networks or choose a reliable one.

How network security works

There are three different controls for network security – physical, technical, and administrative. Here you can learn more about every type of control.

Physical network security

Physical network security is designed to block unauthorized access to physical network components, including routers and cabling cupboards. Locks, passwords, biometric authentication, and other security tools are thus a must-have in every organization.

Technical network security

Technical network security protects valuable data stored across networks or situated in transit between different networks. While technical security must protect data from unauthorized access attempts, it also must protect it from malicious activities.

Administrative network security

Administrative network security controls user behavior, authentication methods, and implementation of infrastructure changes that might take place.

The purpose of network security

Vulnerable networks can allow many harmful activities to take place. In some cases, it might also be your router’s fault. Researchers have noticed router vulnerabilities that could help attackers exploit victims. On one occasion, perpetrators attempted to deploy a variant of Mirai botnet via vulnerable routers. Let’s look at what vulnerabilities could allow attackers to distribute.

Virus

A virus is a file that internet users accidentally download without being informed the file is infected or contains harmful content. The critical property of a virus is that it changes already-existing computer programs with its own code. Infected files can spread the virus to other computers and destroy valuable data.

Trojan

A trojan attack uses a program to gain entry to the computer system. Namely, some computer systems that might appear safe at first glance might contain a trojan. Once the program is installed, the trojan is released, and it can delete files, steal data, or activate other viruses.

Worms

Worms typically slow down the network as they eat up the bandwidth. A worm will make your computer slower and less efficient, affecting its data processing speed. Unlike a virus or a trojan, a worm can independently target a device without the need to use a program for access and spread.

Adware

Adware redirects search results to various advertising websites, which collect data and information about the site’s visitors. Therefore, personalized ads based on search and buying history are often the result of adware.

Spyware

Spyware programs spy on internet users and collect personal and valuable information without asking for or getting any consent. Then, they send the data to a third party to gain financial benefit.

Ransomware

Ransomware is a particular type of trojan that is designed to collect money from internet users. Namely, the trojan blocks access to the system until the person or organization makes the cyber payment attackers ask for.

Types of network security

Fortunately, there are many ways to combat cybercrime. Internet users have several options they can choose from, depending on the type of coverage they need. Here are the top four types of network security.

Network access control

Network access control can easily be set to ensure the cyber attackers can’t infiltrate networks. For instance, administrators could get full access to the network without accessing confidential folders or data containing valuable information.

Antivirus software

Antivirus and antimalware software are tools that protect devices from a range of cybercrime activities, including viruses, trojans, worms, and ransomware. The software tools do this by continuously scanning new and existing files to ensure they’re not infected.

Firewall protection

Firewall protection serves as a virtual barrier that limits the connection between untrusted external networks and personal trusted networks. By blocking the traffic coming from an external source, the trusted device can remain protected.

Virtual Private Network

A VPN establishes a secure connection between you and the internet. The data then travels through an encrypted tunnel, preventing anyone from reading its content. Thus, it bolsters network security, and you can use a free VPN to protect any device you want. Always be sure to ensure safe data delivery on smartphones and computers.

The bottom line

In today’s world, where all professional and personal activities transfer online, the internet is filled with valuable information that can be stolen or taken advantage of at any time. To avoid that, you must take network security seriously.