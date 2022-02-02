European Youth Medal Winner ‘Chaz’ O’Neill turns Pro

Midlands pocket rocket Cheyanne O’Neill has signed a professional contract and becomes the latest Irish lady to join the paid ranks.

The Athlone BC graduate has teamed up with RF Sports Management and Kynock Boxing Promotions, and will now embark on a pro career.

In fact, the 25-year-old will debut as early as April of this year, presumably in Scotland.

Small and explosive, O’Neill was always an amateur favourite and one of those ‘suited to the pros’ fighters.

She entertained her way to two senior finals, represented the Irish Army with distinction, enjoyed underage success including EU Youth Silver.

While the move is exciting for welter O’Neill, Waterford based manager Robbie Flynn and Sam Kynoch it’s a massively interesting one for Irish boxing.

It represents the start talents, without an Olympic push, but with extensive amateur experience, transitioning into the pro ranks. Outside of Katie Taylor most of our female pros have been late starters or kickboxing converts.

Commonwealth Games medal winner Kristina McCafferty Ohara and Katelynn Phelan changed the trend when they turned over recently and now the decorated ‘Chaz’ follows suit.

RF Sports Management confirmed the news today releasing the following statement:

RF Sports Management and Kynoch Boxing Promotions are delighted to announce the signing of former Irish Elite Amateur Cheyanne O’Neill. Cheyanne boasts a stellar amateur career representing Ireland between 2013 and 2019. Some notable achievements include:

G4 Irish Champion 2013 (63kg)

Senior Cadet Irish Champion x2 2013/14 (60/63kg)

G5 Irish Champion 2015 (63kg)

G6 Irish Champion 2016

U18 Irish Title 64kg 2017

U21 Irish Title 64kg 2018

Intermediate Irish Champion 64kg 2018

European Silver 2014

Esker Box Cup Gold 2016/2017/2018

Cheyanne will campaign in the welterweight division and fans can expect to see the Athlone woman make her debut in April (further details to be announced shortly).

Congratulations Cheyanne