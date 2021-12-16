European Gold Medallist Makes It To The Final Of RTÉ’s Fittest Family

Caoimhe Kinsella of St. Anthony’s & St. Patrick’s Boxing Club in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, will be competing for gold again this weekend.

Kinsella won gold at the European Schoolgirls Championship in Tbilisi in 2019 and this Sunday, will compete with her family in the final of RTÉ’s Ireland’s Fittest Family.

The 15-year-old is competing alongside her dad, Patrick, and her brothers, who were both former competitive boxers Michael, aged 21, and David, 18.

RTÉ says “Each year, the competition begins with a group of 15-20 families, all of whom will be put through extreme endurance challenges in new locations around the country, from Hang Tough to new challenge, High Nelly, all for the chance of winning €15,000 and the title of Ireland’s Fittest Family.”

The final will be broadcast on RTÉ One on Sunday, December 19th at 6.30pm. You can watch previous episodes in the series here.