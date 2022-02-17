Euro Vision – Paul Ryan believes he is already a ‘European Level’ talent

Paul Ryan [3(2)-0] believes he is more than just an exciting prospect and argues he is European-level capable already.

The hype surrounding the former underage amateur standout has considerably increased after back-to-back stoppage wins.

The Dubliner took out Damian Esquisabel, a fighter with successful Irish previous at the Ulster Hall late last year before starting 2022 with a bang registering a step-up stoppage against CJ Wood in York Hall last weekend.

The victories seem to have cemented the Pete Taylor trained fighter’s status as a prospect of note, although he believes he is already well beyond that level.

If he had his way the 23-year-old would jump straight into European-level fights.

“One hundred percent,” he responds when asked if his most recent wins prove he is ready to move up a level, before suggesting he would love to level leap.

“If it was down to me I’d put myself into European level straight away. That’s where I think I am already,” he continues before suggesting those that guide his career will be a bit more patient.

“That’s why I’m the fighter and not a manager, the power is in MTK’s hands they’ve proven with my last two fights that they’re progressing me nicely. I’m very happy with how I’m being moved so whatever they say is what I’ll do.”

Ryan was speaking after he had flattened CJ Wood inside a round of what was meant to be a test.

Bodyshots had the Luton fighter down twice to hand Ryan – who turned 23 earlier this week – the perfect birthday present as he scored his second successive first-round stoppage.

“I’m delighted with the win,” he continued. “This was meant to be a real test it was my first 6 round fight against a game opponent with a winning record I also only got two weeks’ notice for it so I’m delighted with how it went.”

It was the Dubliner’s second successive first-round stoppage. He says a pattern isn’t developing, explaining he hasn’t targeted early nights, rather he just took opportunities as they presented themselves.

“I never go into a fight and look for a stoppage because I know if I box how I can then the stoppages will come.”

The KO wins and the opponents they came against have resulted in increased Ryan chatter although the light-middleweight says he hasn’t noticed.

“I’ve not noticed anything too different but I know that if I keep turning in performances like that people will have to take notice.”