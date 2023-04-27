Euro Vision – Danny Keating eyes EBU title

Blue is the colour for Danny Keating [7(4)-0].

The Cork fighter admits things are red hot at domestic level at present but says he has his sights set on a continental journey and the blue European title strap.

‘Danny Boy’ points out the EBU European belt is his number target and being crowned king of the continent is his dream.

“We have a plan at the moment, I’d like to go away and fight for a European title down the line. That’s my goal. I have a picture of it on my phone for the last three years, I’m just in love with that belt. I want to be the champion of Europe.”

Things have been heating up domestically of late, with more shows and Irish fighters seemingly more willing to fight each other.

An Irish title win would secure Keating a European ranking and help his EBU title ambitions significantly but he remains call out adverse, content to fight whoever Tony Davitt and co put in front of him.

“Domestic level is red hot at the moment and those fights will always be there but there are other routes,” he adds.

“I’m happy with how things are going,” he adds. “I’m not going to be rushed by anybody, when the time is right we’ll fight anyone in the country. There are loads of domestic fights out there, I’m not the type of guy to call people out. I believe I’m on my own route and I’ve been doing alright so far.

Keating was speaking to Irish-boxing.com post defeating Greyvin Mendoza on the Conlan Boxing card. The Nicaraguan fighter who came to Galway on the back of upsetting two British fighters. Keating points out the fight was meant to represent a big step up but feels it was one he navigated with ease.

“There were a lot of guys turned down that fight. He was ranked 250 places above me. He was tricky and well schooled, but I believe the better opponent the better I perform. I am happy to get the top done against him.”

“That was suppose to be a massive step up for me and I’m happy I went through the gears with him.”