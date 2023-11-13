Euro U22 victories for Owens and Rafferty

There were Mixed fortunes for Team Ireland on the second day of the European U22 Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity BC faced Semih Gumus of Turkey in Bout 8 in Ring A’s Afternoon Session today. Ireland’s 51kg representative put in a battling performance, but the 5-0 decision went to his opponent. Judges scored the bout 29:28, 30:27, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27.

Rhys Owens of Erne BC fared better against Spain’s Manuel Victor Vargas Catalino in Bout 9. The lightweight showed his class in a tough bout, coming away with a 4-1 decision. Judges scored the bout 29:28; 29:28; 30:27; 28:29; 29:28. In the subsequent contest, 75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands, was in dominant and decisive form against Hungary’s Soma Meester – recording a UD win, 27:30; 28:29; 27:30; 27:30; 28:29.

Thirty-four teams with 299 boxers (202 men and 97 women) are in Budva. The participating teams are Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, France, Georgia, IBA-Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey and IBA-Neutral

The host city, Budva, has a special resonance for Team Ireland – it was the location of the 2022 Women’s European Championship, where the team came home with 3 gold, a silver and 2 bronze medals, topping the table in the process.

Team Ireland had a very successful campaign at the 2022 European U22 Championships in Porec, Croatia, in March of that year, returning with 3 gold medals, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals. The golds were claimed by heavyweight and now Paris 2024 Olympian, Jack Marley, Lisa O’Rourke who would claim a World gold just 2 months later, and 54kg Niamh Fay.

Team Ireland

48kg Nicole Buckley, St Carthages BC

50kg Chantelle Robinson, Saviours Crystal BC

57kg Robin Kelly, Ballynacargy BC

70kg Evelyn Igharo, Clann Naofa BC

75kg Bethany Doocey, Castlebar BC

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa BC

48kg Padraig Downey, St. John Bosco BC, Antrim

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity BC

57kg Donagh Keary, Rathfriland BC

60kg Rhys Owens, Erne BC

63.5kg James “Shamie” McDonagh, St Paul’s Waterford

67kg Gareth Dowling, Dublin Docklands

75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands

86kg Kian Hedderman, O.L.O.L BC

Support Staff:

Team Manager, Sean Crowley

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Aoife Hennigan

