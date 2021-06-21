Euro round-up – Ireland secure three bronze medals on magic Monday

Dean Clancy, Adam Hession and Jack Marley are guaranteed at least bronze at the European U/22 Championships in Roseto, Italy.

But Kieran Molloy had to settled for a top eight finish after losing his quarter-final bout this afternoon.

Hession forced Bashir Bajwa of Germany into a standing count in round three en route to a commanding win.

The Irish champion, showcasing head and body shots, took rounds one,two and three comprehensively.

Clancy and France’s Lounes Hanraoui were involved in an extremely close bout with the French light welter taking the first round 4-1, but Clancy, constantly edging toward his opponent, taking the second 3-2.

That left it all to play for in the third and final round, and Clancy, who landed a well-timed combo late in the frame, took the decision and a guaranteed bronze.

Molloy had to contend with a harsh public warning for dropping his head and a cut near his left eye in the second round against Akbar. The Galway welter found the target with some solid punches throughout this encounter but his opponent, the No. 1 seed, was not to be denied.

Meanwhile, Jack Marley posted a dominant win over Moldova’s Andrei Zaplitni to guarantee Ireland at least a third bronze medal.

Marley controlled the tempo and terms of this bout to earn four 30-27 scores and one 30-26 score in an emphatic win.

European U/22 Championships Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy

June 17

Last 32

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Pete Novak (Czech Republic) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Dan Krotter (Germany) 4-1

June 18

Last 32 and 16

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) beat Hamza Mahmood (England) 4-1

51kg Niamh Earley (Ireland) lost to Romane Moulan (France) 1-4

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Nenad Javanovic (Serbia) 5-0

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) lost to Moreno Fendero (France) 0-5

June 19

Last 16

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) lost to Petre Cosmin (Romania) 0-5

56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) beat Gabor Virban (Hungary) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Eric Tudor (Romania) 4-1

81kg Kane Tucker (Ireland) lost to Raphael Monny (France) W/O

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) beat Dariusz Lasotta (Germany) RSC3

June 20th

Last 16

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) lost to Vincenzo Fiaschetti (Italy) 1-4

Q/Final

60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Ireland) Lost to Peige Richardson (England) 0-5

June 21st

Q/Finals

56kg Adam Hession Ireland) beat Bashir Bajwa (Germany) 5-0

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Lounes Hanraoui (France) 3-2

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) lost to Harris Akbar (England) 0-5

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) beat Andrei Zaplitni (Moldova) 5-0

June 22nd

S/Finals

56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) v Pawel Brach (Poland)

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) v Matteo Aba (Italy)

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) v Artyan Yardanyar (Georgia)

Irish squad

51kg Niamh Earley (Ryston)

60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Clonmel)

52kg Sean Mari (Monkstown)

56kg Adam Hession (Monivea) (Bronze, at least)

63kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott) (Bronze, at least)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

81kg Kane Tucker (Emerald)

91kg Jack Marley (Monkstown) (Bronze, at least)

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles)

Team Manager: Tara Mari

Coaches: Eoin Pluck, Damain Kennedy, James Doyle

Physio: David Cooke