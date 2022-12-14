Euro Junior Medal winner and viral star nominated for Young Sportstar award

European Junior Champion, Tadgh O’Donnell, has been shortlisted for the Independent.ie Young Sportstar of the Year award.

The Prince of Four Kings won European Junior gold in sensational fashion earlier this year in Italy.

The now 16-year-old emerging talent won every round of every fight, including his final against Fabian Urbanksk of Poland, to finish top of the podium at the prestigious international tournament.

“It meant everything to win European gold,” O’Donnell said after the win. “I was delighted. I missed so many events and going out with my mates over the last year training and fighting and it all just felt worth it.

“The quality of boxing was high, but my training and preparation was spot on so I peaked at the right time, and I could hear all my teammates from the crowd which was deadly.”

His return to Greystones was a heroic one that prompted him to become a viral sensation. The emerging talent was the subject of a guard of honour at shcool that stood out to the extent it captured the attention of the worlds media.

However, it’s the Wicklow boxer’s sporting achievements that earned him a Young Sportstar nomination.

O'Donnell has been shortlisted alongside other young Irish sports stars.

The winner will be decided by public vote – and you can vote for Tadgh here

O’Donnell isn’t the only Irish boxer to be up for an annual award. Zaur Antia, Lisa O’Rourke, Katie Taylor and Amy Braodhurst are up for RTE Sports awards.

Young Sportstar of the year nominations

Israel Olatunde (athletics)

Rhasidat Adeleke (athletics)

James Culhane (rugby)

Emma Duggan (football)

Jessie Stapleton (soccer)

Tadhg O’Donnell (boxing)

Dylan Browne McMonagle (racing)