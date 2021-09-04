Eric Donovan’s amazing gesture to new pro Jesus Alvarez

When discussing the genuine ‘Mr Nice Guy’s’ of Irish boxing Eric Donovan is a name mentioned more often than not.

There is an element of housewives’ favourite about the Kildare fighter, while his personal journey makes him very relatable and is loaded with inspirational elements that add to his likeability.

The 36-year-old also does motivational speaking, charity work, works with schools, and appears one of the good guys.

His brilliant punditry work also earns him respect and affords him a platform from which to impress the masses.

If all that wasn’t enough, Irish-boxing.com learnt of something the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter did for a stablemate that will cement his ‘true gent’ status.

‘Lilywhite Lightning’ took upon himself to kit out Jesus Alvarez, a Venezuelan, who virtually came to Ireland looking for asylum two years ago, for his pro debut.

After two years spent training in Corduff, ‘The Venezuelan Prince’ wanted to make his pro debut. A slot on tonight’s card was made available to him but finance was proving an issue. Alvarez couldn’t cover his opponent costs or afford the gear required to fight, so a sponsor and Donovan stepped in.

The kind-hearted Kildare man made sure his gym mate will look the part when he steps into the paid ring for the first time this weekend as he bought him his fight apparel.

Donovan, Paul Hyland, and Alvarez

Donovan’s lovely gesture was made behind the scenes and away from the public eye but coach Paschal Collins praised him for it when speaking to Irish-boxing.com this week.

Weight made 🙏🏼☘ Now some Food Some Rest & Then Time to Rumble for @JesusAraujo97_ 🥊🥊🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/L7n7NaOJ7K — Packie Collins (@packycollins) September 3, 2021

“Eric supplied [Alvarez] with his new shorts and his corner jacket for his pro debut. Jesus doesn’t have that much and Eric done that for him. I found this out and I thought that’s quite kind of him and I like that ‘.

Both Donvoan and Alvarez are in ring action tonight at the Europa Hotel in Belfast.

Donovan fights for the first time since recovering from a rib injury that ruled him out of his EU title fight when he takes on Hungarian southpaw Laszlo Szoke [2(2)-5(1)] on the MHD card.

Alvarez debuts against Stefan Nicolae [3(1)-26(8)-1] on a card that includes Scottish heavy Nick Campbell, a debut for Colm Murphy and a fight for Dominic Donegan.