Eric Donovan to top first pro show of 2022

Eric Donovan [14(8)-1(1)] will top the first pro show of 2022 as the 21st party is back on.

Mark Dunlop has confirmed the MHD XXI card, which was initially scheduled for November of this year, will now take place in January.

The Dinner show has been reset for January 29th and the Europa Hotel. The majority of the original lineup return while Kildare favourite, Donovan is a welcome addition.

Joining ‘ “Lilywhite Lightning” on the card will be exciting young prospect Colm Murphy [1-0], undefeated John Cooney [5(1)-0],and the returning Matthew Fitzsimons [5(2)-1(1)].

Opponents have yet to be confirmed for any of the participants but all will be grateful to see action early in 2022.

Tony Nellens and Conor Cooke were both slated for the original card and it remains to be seen if either will end long sabbaticals on the rescheduled bill.

Newly married Donovan put extra distance between himself and his sole career defeat to Zelfa Barrett on the last Europa card, at 36 he will be looking for a return to the spotlight in 2022 but may have one more keep busy bout first.

Murphy also appeared on that September MHD card and put in one of the more impressive recent debuts over six – and by all accounts is set to entertain his big following again.

Fitzsimons will be looking to reintroduce himself to the pro scene in his first fight since February 2020 while Cooney will look to continue his somewhat under-the-radar but very impressive pro start. Rumour suggests exciting young MHD prospect Conor Quinn may also make his Belfast debut on the card.