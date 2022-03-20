Eric Donovan to fight on – Return date confirmed

Eric Donovan [14(8)-2(2)] won’t be hanging them up just yet.

The Kildare fighter has confirmed he will fight on – and returns to the ring in Belfast in two months’ time.

Having suffered defeat to two-time Olympic gold medal winner Robeisy Ramirez in Scotland late last month the 36-year-old revealed he had a decision to make with regard to his career.

The talented southpaw confirmed he no longer world level aspirations and would talk to his team with regard to exploring options a rung down the ladder.

After talking to both Pascal Collins and Mark Dunlop, Donovan has elected to fight on and will compete at the Europa Hotel on May 14, topping a ‘Redemption’ bill.

Speaking online Donovan confirmed he would continue but suggested he may not fight beyond 2022.

“It’s been 3 weeks today since my last fight. I’ve had a bit of time to reflect. I’m really gutted about losing that fight. But I’ve lost before, it’s not that you get used to it, you just learn to accept it and learn from it. Individual sports can be hard to deal with because the highs are so high, and the lows are so low, and you tend to take on board all of that emotional effect from either outcome. So it can be quite difficult. But, one day, I’ll look back and reflect fully on my career and assess it then. There will be a time for all of that, but not now. It’s actually incredible (especially the pro chapter) for a man who turned professional aged 31 after a very eventful and interesting life journey and amateur career. But that’s a story for another day. I had a good chat recently with my manager, Mark Dunlop, and my coach Packie Collins and perhaps, it seems, World Title Level is just a bridge too far at 36, and I’ve already captured domestic Celtic and Irish Titles back home. Maybe there’s something in between. I will retire soon. This is my final year as a fighter. But I don’t want my last fight to be the one I exit on. Stay tuned!!! Thanks to my family, my team, my sponsors, and all my supporters. You make it special!”