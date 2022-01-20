Eric Donovan to fight Double Olympic Champion on massive Sky card

Eric Donovan [14(8)-1(1)] will take on a double Olympic gold medal winner next.

The Kildare fighter has been handed a massive chance to impress on a card with global interest and will trade leather with Robeisy Ramirez [8 (4)-1] in Scotland on February 26.

The 10 round featherweight contest mantle on the undercard of the massive unified world light welterweight title clash between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall promoted by BOXXER and Top Rank, at the OVO Hydro, Glasgow, live and Sky Sports.

It’s a huge opportunity for the 35-year-old on a huge platform and the kind of fight he has been calling for in recent years.

Thanks to @trboxing & my manager @MARKHDUNLOP for this opportunity. I'm really looking forward to a great fight. And with the special added bonus of sharing this great fight card with the future superstars of Irish boxing! 🥊🇮🇪⚡ https://t.co/paAjbcF3Yr — Eric Lilywhite Lightning Donovan (@ericdonovanbox) January 20, 2022

Donovan last stepped up against Zelfa Barrett in Fight Camp in 2020 and despite impressing was ultimately stopped. The Athy fighter has been looking for another big opportunity since and has finally got it.

Ramirez isn’t as experienced as Barrett in terms of the pro game but his pedigree is unquestionable. The Cuban 28-year-old won Olympic gold in London in 2012 and Rio 2016 and comes into this clash on the back of a NABF super bantamweight win over a then 17-0 Orlando Gonzalez Ruiz.

Like Donovan the Top Rank star has one defeat on his record having lost on his debut to Adan Gonzales in 2019.