Eric Donovan believes the right fight could tempt RTE back to boxing

Eric Donovan [13(7)-1(1)] is hopeful his dream of topping a big RTE broadcast bill will come true in the near future.

Indeed, the Kildare favourite believes under the right circumstances the TV station would return to pro boxing and air one of his fights.

The EU title hopeful was one of the stars of the public service broadcasters’ Olympic coverage and was lavished with praise for his punditry from fans across the country. Now he wants to get respect for what he can do with his fists rather than what comes out of his mouth.

Some have suggested RTE will look to take advantage of the Kildare fighter’s improved profile, popularity, and likability by giving him more platforms from which to bring in viewers.

He seems a dead cert for Ireland’s Fittest Family if one of the current coaches pulls out and if RTE go with any form of I’m a Big Brother Get Me Out of Here style shows the MHD Fighter looks likely to be one of the first considered.

There is a more straightforward way the TV license supported broadcaster could get Donovan on their screens – and could do so without moving him from his more natural habitat.

Donovan is a talented fighter with a national profile and an EU title fight in the pipeline. The former amateur standout, who fights in Belfast on the Bomb Proof card this weekend, appears to be in prime position to bring boxing back to the national airwaves and to RTE for the first time since the days of Willie Casey et all.

There have been calls for RTE to air a show topped by the Athy BC graduate but not much confidence it will happen.

When asked about the possibility, Donovan took the diplomatic approach but didn’t close the door on the idea.

“Look, I’ve always stated that it would be a dream come true for me to fight live on RTE for a European Title,” the 35-year-old Mark Dunlop managed fighter told Irish-boxing.com.

“Hopefully in the near future that can become a reality. I have a great working relationship with RTE for almost 10 years now. And if the conditions are right, I’m pretty sure they will get behind me.”

The easy to listen too inspirational and educational pundit has noticed the praise for his on-air work and admits it fills him with pride: “I was very taken aback by the large amount of positive feedback from my punditry work, but it made me feel very proud. Thanks to everyone for the compliments, I was very grateful for each and everyone.”