Entry List – Junior Cadet Championships

|weight
|first_name
|surname
|year_born
|province
|club_name
|31kg
|Lee
|Clarke
|2010
|Leinster
|Ardee Boxing Club
|31kg
|Brooklyn
|Quilligan
|2010
|Munster
|Cashen Vale Boxing Club
|31kg
|Zack
|Kenny
|2010
|Munster
|Golden Gloves Boxing Club Cork
|31kg
|Jude
|Reilly
|2009
|Ulster
|Immaculata ABC Belfast
|31kg
|Dean
|O’Toole
|2009
|Leinster
|Neilstown Boxing Club
|31kg
|dinny
|o neill
|2010
|Munster
|St. Francis Boxing Club
|31kg
|Liam
|Weatherall
|2010
|Ulster
|Star of the Sea ABC Faughanvale
|31kg
|Christy
|nevin
|2010
|Leinster
|Crumlin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|33kg
|Lee
|Clarke
|2010
|Leinster
|Ardee Boxing Club
|33kg
|Alex
|Harris
|2009
|Leinster
|Ballybough Boxing Club
|33kg
|Colin
|OBrien
|2009
|Leinster
|Ballymun Boxing Club
|33kg
|Oscar
|McFadden
|2009
|Ulster
|Holy Trinity ABC
|33kg
|Christy
|Nevin
|2009
|Leinster
|Mullingar Elite Boxing Club
|33kg
|Pat
|Stokes
|2010
|Leinster
|Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
|
|
|
|
|
|
|35kg
|Harry
|Reddingtion
|2010
|Leinster
|Cherry Orchard Boxing Club
|35kg
|Aiden
|Moore
|2009
|Leinster
|Dealgan ABC
|35kg
|TJ
|Maughan
|2010
|Leinster
|Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
|35kg
|Emmet
|Shields
|2010
|Leinster
|Glasnevin Boxing Club
|35kg
|Calvin
|Stokes
|2009
|Leinster
|Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
|35kg
|Taylor
|Parke
|2009
|Ulster
|Raphoe Boxing Club
|35kg
|Tyler
|Moore
|2010
|Leinster
|Sacred Heart Boxing Club Dublin
|35kg
|Donnchada
|Beagan
|2009
|Ulster
|Sean Doran’s Keady Boxing Club
|35kg
|Keith
|Donoghue
|2009
|Leinster
|St. Michael’s Boxing Club Athy
|35kg
|conal
|dunlop
|2009
|Ulster
|St. Paul’s ABC Belfast
|35kg
|Rhys
|Diĺlon
|2009
|Leinster
|Santry Boxing Club
|
|
|
|
|
|
|37kg
|Micheal
|McDonagh
|2009
|Leinster
|Avona Boxing Club
|37kg
|Marty
|Reilly
|2010
|Leinster
|Edenmore Boxing Club
|37kg
|Lee
|Largey Snodden
|2009
|Ulster
|Immaculata ABC Belfast
|37kg
|Sean
|Kelly
|2010
|Leinster
|Kilmyshall ABC
|37kg
|Aaron
|Kaye
|2010
|Leinster
|St. Michael’s Boxing Club Athy
|37kg
|james
|o donoghue
|2010
|Munster
|Togher Boxing Club
|
|
|
|
|
|
|40kg
|Willie
|Stokes
|2009
|Connacht
|Ballina Boxing Club
|40kg
|Patrick Joseph
|McDonagh
|2010
|Connacht
|Ballyhaunis Boxing Club
|40kg
|Kristian
|Jubani
|2009
|Leinster
|Crumlin Boxing Club
|40kg
|Ola
|Agbabiaka
|2010
|Leinster
|Dealgan ABC
|40kg
|Martin
|Nevin
|2010
|Leinster
|Drimnagh Boxing Club
|40kg
|Mason
|Byrne
|2010
|Leinster
|Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
|40kg
|Callum
|Burke
|2009
|Leinster
|Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
|40kg
|Scott
|Finnegan
|2010
|Leinster
|EastMeathBC
|40kg
|Jack
|Kiernan
|2009
|Leinster
|Santry Boxing Club
|40kg
|Rylee
|Finn
|2010
|Munster
|St. Nicholas’ Boxing Club
|40kg
|Rory
|McGuinness
|2010
|Connacht
|Swinford Boxing Club
|40kg
|Jimmy
|Collins
|2010
|Munster
|Treaty Boxing Club
|
|
|
|
|
|
|42kg
|Darren
|Joyce
|2009
|Leinster
|Mullingar Elite Boxing Club
|42kg
|Daniel
|Nevin
|2009
|Leinster
|Kilcullen Boxing Club
|42kg
|Dean
|Collins
|2009
|Connacht
|Ballina Boxing Club
|42kg
|TJ
|Peake
|2010
|Connacht
|Ballyhaunis Boxing Club
|42kg
|Jonathan
|Corcoran
|2009
|Ulster
|Carrickmore Boxing Club
|42kg
|James
|Mcdoagh
|2009
|Leinster
|Cherry Orchard Boxing Club
|42kg
|Jason
|Nowamgabe
|2009
|Leinster
|Drogheda Boxing Club
|42kg
|Paddy
|Brady
|2010
|Leinster
|EastMeathBC
|42kg
|Paddy
|Nevin
|2009
|Leinster
|Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda
|42kg
|Harry
|Phayres
|2009
|Leinster
|Kilmyshall ABC
|42kg
|Kamsy
|Ikeaba
|2010
|Ulster
|Ledley Hall ABC
|42kg
|Christopher
|Nevin
|2010
|Leinster
|Mullingar Elite Boxing Club
|42kg
|Comhghall
|Guerrine
|2009
|Leinster
|Sacred Heart Boxing Club Dublin
|42kg
|Eamon
|Kaye
|2010
|Leinster
|St. Michael’s Boxing Club Athy
|42kg
|Shane
|Mullaney
|2010
|Connacht
|Swinford Boxing Club
|42kg
|James
|Murray
|2010
|Munster
|The Glen Boxing Club
|42kg
|Christopher
|O Driscoll
|2009
|Munster
|Golden Gloves Boxing Club Cork
|42kg
|Paddy
|Casey
|
|Munster
|Golden Gloves Boxing Club Cork
|42kg
|Daire
|Mc Guinness
|2009
|Ulster
|St. Monica’s ABC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|44kg
|Tadhg
|Brennan
|2010
|Leinster
|Baldoyle Boxing Club
|44kg
|David
|Isac
|2010
|Leinster
|EastMeathBC
|44kg
|Gary
|McComb
|2009
|Ulster
|Midland ABC
|44kg
|Sean
|O Halloran
|2010
|Connacht
|Monivea Boxing Club
|44kg
|Anthony
|Stokes
|2010
|Leinster
|Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
|44kg
|Tyler
|Waldron
|2009
|Connacht
|Riverside Boxing Club
|44kg
|Rohan
|Fitzsimmons
|2009
|Munster
|St. Colman’s Boxing Club
|44kg
|Dylan
|Howley
|2009
|Connacht
|Swinford Boxing Club
|44kg
|Kalib
|Walsh
|2009
|Leinster
|WexfordCBSBC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|46kg
|John
|Allen
|2009
|Leinster
|Arklow Boxing Club
|46kg
|Henry
|Mihai
|2010
|Leinster
|Crumlin Boxing Club
|46kg
|Padraig
|Walsh
|2009
|Ulster
|Immaculata ABC Belfast
|46kg
|Nathan
|Clarke
|2009
|Leinster
|Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin
|46kg
|Michael
|Russell
|2009
|Leinster
|Rathnew Boxing Club
|46kg
|Patrick
|Lynch
|2010
|Leinster
|St. David’s Boxing Club Naas
|46kg
|Adam
|Monahan
|2009
|Leinster
|St. Ibar’s St. Joseph’s Boxing Club
|46kg
|Frankie
|Carragher
|2009
|Ulster
|St. Patrick’s ABC Newry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|48kg
|Owen
|Lawrence
|2010
|Leinster
|Ballybough Boxing Club
|48kg
|Callum
|McAlinden
|2009
|Ulster
|Banbridge ABC
|48kg
|Michael
|Ward
|2009
|Connacht
|Claremorris Boxing Club
|48kg
|Brian
|OGORMAN
|2009
|Leinster
|Drogheda Boxing Club
|48kg
|Bobby
|Magee
|2009
|Leinster
|Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
|48kg
|David
|Nevin
|2009
|Leinster
|Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin
|48kg
|Lucas
|McIvor
|2009
|Ulster
|Oakleaf Boxing Club
|48kg
|Conan
|Mc Sorley
|2009
|Ulster
|Two Castles ABC
|48kg
|Lorcan
|Holohan
|2009
|Leinster
|Portlaoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
|50kg
|Phoenix
|Kenny
|2009
|Leinster
|Baldoyle Boxing Club
|50kg
|Anthony
|Lawrence
|2010
|Leinster
|Ballybough Boxing Club
|50kg
|Blake
|Wolohan
|2010
|Leinster
|Ballymun Boxing Club
|50kg
|Conor
|Kelleher
|2009
|Leinster
|Donore Boxing Club
|50kg
|Francis
|Regan
|2009
|Ulster
|Immaculata ABC Belfast
|50kg
|Jason
|Donoghue
|2009
|Leinster
|Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
|50kg
|Danny
|McManus
|2009
|Ulster
|St. Patrick’s ABC Newry
|50kg
|Cian
|Carmody
|2009
|Munster
|Treaty Boxing Club
|
|
|
|
|
|
|52kg
|Zues
|Gaughan
|2009
|Leinster
|Baldoyle Boxing Club
|52kg
|John
|Farrell
|2009
|Leinster
|Ballybough Boxing Club
|52kg
|Martin
|O donnell
|2009
|Munster
|Charleville Boxing Club
|52kg
|Michael
|Mullaney
|2010
|Connacht
|Claremorris Boxing Club
|52kg
|Daithi
|Kelly
|2009
|Leinster
|Drimnagh Boxing Club
|52kg
|Andrew
|Duggan
|2009
|Munster
|Dungarvan Boxing Club
|52kg
|Junior
|Thompson
|2009
|Ulster
|Evolution Boxing Club
|52kg
|Leland
|Collins
|2009
|Ulster
|Holy Trinity ABC
|52kg
|Kai
|Dynes
|2009
|Ulster
|Immaculata ABC Belfast
|52kg
|Kieran
|Murphy
|2010
|Munster
|Kanturk Boxing Club
|52kg
|Michael
|Sweeney
|2009
|Connacht
|Olympic Boxing Club Galway
|52kg
|Carson
|Mcarthy
|2010
|Leinster
|Rush Boxing Club
|54kg
|Patrick
|Nevin
|2010
|Leinster
|Mullingar Elite Boxing Club
|
|
|
|
|
|
|54kg
|Jude
|McLaughlin
|2010
|Ulster
|Antrim Boxing Club
|54kg
|Martin
|Collins
|2009
|Leinster
|Baldoyle Boxing Club
|54kg
|Pat
|ODonnell
|2009
|Leinster
|Ballymun Boxing Club
|54kg
|Darren
|O toole
|2009
|Leinster
|Enniskerry Boxing Club
|54kg
|Conor
|Taylor
|2010
|Connacht
|Loughglynn Boxing Club
|54kg
|Corey
|McGrane
|2009
|Leinster
|Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin
|54kg
|Patrick
|Ward
|2010
|Connacht
|Riverside Boxing Club
|
|
|
|
|
|
|57kg
|Martin
|Mcdonagh
|2010
|Leinster
|Santry Boxing Club
|57kg
|Ruben
|Fitzgerald
|2009
|Leinster
|Corinthians Boxing Club
|57kg
|James
|Rooney
|2009
|Ulster
|Gleann ABC
|57kg
|Kajus
|Dubonvoic
|2009
|Ulster
|Portadown community boxing club
|57kg
|Christopher
|Doyle
|2009
|Munster
|Templemore ABC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|60kg
|Kevin
|Lukac
|2009
|Connacht
|Ballyhaunis Boxing Club
|60kg
|Ned
|McDonagh
|2009
|Connacht
|Castlerea Boxing Club
|
|
|
|
|
|
|63kg
|Khaled
|Renai
|2009
|Munster
|Cashen Vale Boxing Club
|63kg
|Darragh
|Ryan
|2009
|Leinster
|Drimnagh Boxing Club
|63kg
|Ryhs
|Taylor
|2009
|Leinster
|Dunboyne Boxing Club
|63kg
|Kevin
|Pukuta
|2009
|Leinster
|Portlaoise Boxing Club
|63kg
|Kevin
|Pukuta
|2009
|Leinster
|Portlaoise Boxing Club
|63kg
|Cian
|Ryan
|2009
|Leinster
|St. Brigid’s Boxing Club Kildare
|63kg
|Daniel
|McNicholas
|2010
|Connacht
|Swinford Boxing Club
|
|
|
|
|
|
|66kg
|Shaun
|Doohan
|2009
|Ulster
|Dunfanaghy Boxing Club
|66kg
|Hugh lee
|Nevin
|2009
|Leinster
|Mullingar Elite Boxing Club
|66kg
|Roman
|Sands
|2009
|Ulster
|Oliver Plunkett ABC
|66kg
|Ronan
|Sands
|2009
|Ulster
|Oliver Plunkett ABC
|66kg
|Peter
|McGee
|2009
|Leinster
|St. Conleth’s Boxing Club
|66kg
|John
|Murray
|2009
|Munster
|St. Francis Boxing Club
|
|
|
|
|
|
|70kg
|Senan
|Kennedy
|2009
|Leinster
|Cabra Boxing Club
|70kg
|William
|Heaphy
|2009
|Munster
|Golden Gloves Boxing Club Cork
|70kg
|Matthew
|Cruz Maguire
|2010
|Leinster
|Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda
|70kg
|Reuben
|Kehoe
|2009
|Leinster
|WexfordCBSBC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|75kg
|Ryan
|Fish
|2009
|Leinster
|Cherry Orchard Boxing Club
|75kg
|John
|Ward
|2009
|Connacht
|Monivea Boxing Club
|75kg
|Michael
|Downey
|2009
|Munster
|Muskerry Boxing Club
|
|
|
|
|
|
|80kg
|Oisin
|Donoghue
|2009
|Leinster
|Athlone Boxing Club
|80kg
|Micolas
|Lukac
|2010
|Connacht
|Ballyhaunis Boxing Club
|
|
|
|
|
|
|90kg
|Jake
|Fitzgerald
|2009
|Munster
|Dungarvan Boxing Club