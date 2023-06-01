Amateur Headline News Latest News 

Entry List – Junior Cadet Championships

irishboxing

Junior Cadet Entries: Boys

weightfirst_namesurnameyear_bornprovinceclub_name
31kgLeeClarke2010LeinsterArdee Boxing Club
31kgBrooklynQuilligan2010MunsterCashen Vale Boxing Club
31kgZackKenny2010MunsterGolden Gloves Boxing Club Cork
31kgJudeReilly2009UlsterImmaculata ABC Belfast
31kgDeanO’Toole2009LeinsterNeilstown Boxing Club
31kgdinnyo neill2010MunsterSt. Francis Boxing Club
31kgLiamWeatherall2010UlsterStar of the Sea ABC Faughanvale
31kgChristynevin2010LeinsterCrumlin
      
33kgLeeClarke2010LeinsterArdee Boxing Club
33kgAlexHarris2009LeinsterBallybough Boxing Club
33kgColinOBrien2009LeinsterBallymun Boxing Club
33kgOscarMcFadden2009UlsterHoly Trinity ABC
33kgChristyNevin2009LeinsterMullingar Elite Boxing Club
33kgPatStokes2010LeinsterOlympic Boxing Club Mullingar
      
35kgHarryReddingtion2010LeinsterCherry Orchard Boxing Club
35kgAidenMoore2009LeinsterDealgan ABC
35kgTJMaughan2010LeinsterDublin Docklands Boxing Club
35kgEmmetShields2010LeinsterGlasnevin Boxing Club
35kgCalvinStokes2009LeinsterOlympic Boxing Club Mullingar
35kgTaylorParke2009UlsterRaphoe Boxing Club
35kgTylerMoore2010LeinsterSacred Heart Boxing Club Dublin
35kgDonnchadaBeagan2009UlsterSean Doran’s Keady Boxing Club
35kgKeithDonoghue2009LeinsterSt. Michael’s Boxing Club Athy
35kgconaldunlop2009UlsterSt. Paul’s ABC Belfast
35kgRhysDiĺlon2009LeinsterSantry Boxing Club
      
37kgMichealMcDonagh2009LeinsterAvona Boxing Club
37kgMartyReilly2010LeinsterEdenmore Boxing Club
37kgLeeLargey Snodden2009UlsterImmaculata ABC Belfast
37kgSeanKelly2010LeinsterKilmyshall ABC
37kgAaronKaye2010LeinsterSt. Michael’s Boxing Club Athy
37kgjameso donoghue2010MunsterTogher Boxing Club
      
40kgWillieStokes2009ConnachtBallina Boxing Club
40kgPatrick JosephMcDonagh2010ConnachtBallyhaunis Boxing Club
40kgKristianJubani2009LeinsterCrumlin Boxing Club
40kgOlaAgbabiaka2010LeinsterDealgan ABC
40kgMartinNevin2010LeinsterDrimnagh Boxing Club
40kgMasonByrne2010LeinsterDublin Docklands Boxing Club
40kgCallumBurke2009LeinsterDublin Docklands Boxing Club
40kgScottFinnegan2010LeinsterEastMeathBC
40kgJackKiernan2009LeinsterSantry Boxing Club
40kgRyleeFinn2010MunsterSt. Nicholas’ Boxing Club
40kgRoryMcGuinness2010ConnachtSwinford Boxing Club
40kgJimmyCollins2010MunsterTreaty Boxing Club
      
42kgDarrenJoyce2009LeinsterMullingar Elite Boxing Club
42kgDanielNevin2009LeinsterKilcullen Boxing Club
42kgDeanCollins2009ConnachtBallina Boxing Club
42kgTJPeake2010ConnachtBallyhaunis Boxing Club
42kgJonathanCorcoran2009UlsterCarrickmore Boxing Club
42kgJamesMcdoagh2009LeinsterCherry Orchard Boxing Club
42kgJasonNowamgabe2009LeinsterDrogheda Boxing Club
42kgPaddyBrady2010LeinsterEastMeathBC
42kgPaddyNevin2009LeinsterHoly Family Boxing Club Drogheda
42kgHarryPhayres2009LeinsterKilmyshall ABC
42kgKamsyIkeaba2010UlsterLedley Hall ABC
42kgChristopherNevin2010LeinsterMullingar Elite Boxing Club
42kgComhghallGuerrine2009LeinsterSacred Heart Boxing Club Dublin
42kgEamonKaye2010LeinsterSt. Michael’s Boxing Club Athy
42kgShaneMullaney2010ConnachtSwinford Boxing Club
42kgJamesMurray2010MunsterThe Glen Boxing Club
42kgChristopherO Driscoll2009MunsterGolden Gloves Boxing Club Cork
42kgPaddyCasey MunsterGolden Gloves Boxing Club Cork
42kgDaireMc Guinness2009UlsterSt. Monica’s ABC
      
44kgTadhgBrennan2010LeinsterBaldoyle Boxing Club
44kgDavidIsac2010LeinsterEastMeathBC
44kgGaryMcComb2009UlsterMidland ABC
44kgSeanO Halloran2010ConnachtMonivea Boxing Club
44kgAnthonyStokes2010LeinsterOlympic Boxing Club Mullingar
44kgTylerWaldron2009ConnachtRiverside Boxing Club
44kgRohanFitzsimmons2009MunsterSt. Colman’s Boxing Club
44kgDylanHowley2009ConnachtSwinford Boxing Club
44kgKalibWalsh2009LeinsterWexfordCBSBC
      
46kgJohnAllen2009LeinsterArklow Boxing Club
46kgHenryMihai2010LeinsterCrumlin Boxing Club
46kgPadraigWalsh2009UlsterImmaculata ABC Belfast
46kgNathanClarke2009LeinsterMonkstown Boxing Club Dublin
46kgMichaelRussell2009LeinsterRathnew Boxing Club
46kgPatrickLynch2010LeinsterSt. David’s Boxing Club Naas
46kgAdamMonahan2009LeinsterSt. Ibar’s St. Joseph’s Boxing Club
46kgFrankieCarragher2009UlsterSt. Patrick’s ABC Newry
      
48kgOwenLawrence2010LeinsterBallybough Boxing Club
48kgCallumMcAlinden2009UlsterBanbridge ABC
48kgMichaelWard2009ConnachtClaremorris Boxing Club
48kgBrianOGORMAN2009LeinsterDrogheda Boxing Club
48kgBobbyMagee2009LeinsterDublin Docklands Boxing Club
48kgDavidNevin2009LeinsterMonkstown Boxing Club Dublin
48kgLucasMcIvor2009UlsterOakleaf Boxing Club
48kgConanMc Sorley2009UlsterTwo Castles ABC
48kgLorcanHolohan2009LeinsterPortlaoise
      
50kgPhoenixKenny2009LeinsterBaldoyle Boxing Club
50kgAnthonyLawrence2010LeinsterBallybough Boxing Club
50kgBlakeWolohan2010LeinsterBallymun Boxing Club
50kgConorKelleher2009LeinsterDonore Boxing Club
50kgFrancisRegan2009UlsterImmaculata ABC Belfast
50kgJasonDonoghue2009LeinsterOlympic Boxing Club Mullingar
50kgDannyMcManus2009UlsterSt. Patrick’s ABC Newry
50kgCianCarmody2009MunsterTreaty Boxing Club
      
52kgZuesGaughan2009LeinsterBaldoyle Boxing Club
52kgJohnFarrell2009LeinsterBallybough Boxing Club
52kgMartinO donnell2009MunsterCharleville Boxing Club
52kgMichaelMullaney2010ConnachtClaremorris Boxing Club
52kgDaithiKelly2009LeinsterDrimnagh Boxing Club
52kgAndrewDuggan2009MunsterDungarvan Boxing Club
52kgJuniorThompson2009UlsterEvolution Boxing Club
52kgLelandCollins2009UlsterHoly Trinity ABC
52kgKaiDynes2009UlsterImmaculata ABC Belfast
52kgKieranMurphy2010MunsterKanturk Boxing Club
52kgMichaelSweeney2009ConnachtOlympic Boxing Club Galway
52kgCarsonMcarthy2010LeinsterRush Boxing Club
54kgPatrickNevin2010LeinsterMullingar Elite Boxing Club
      
54kgJudeMcLaughlin2010UlsterAntrim Boxing Club
54kgMartinCollins2009LeinsterBaldoyle Boxing Club
54kgPatODonnell2009LeinsterBallymun Boxing Club
54kgDarrenO toole2009LeinsterEnniskerry Boxing Club
54kgConorTaylor2010ConnachtLoughglynn Boxing Club
54kgCoreyMcGrane2009LeinsterMonkstown Boxing Club Dublin
54kgPatrickWard2010ConnachtRiverside Boxing Club
      
57kgMartinMcdonagh2010LeinsterSantry Boxing Club
57kgRubenFitzgerald2009LeinsterCorinthians Boxing Club
57kgJamesRooney2009UlsterGleann ABC
57kgKajusDubonvoic2009UlsterPortadown community boxing club
57kgChristopherDoyle2009MunsterTemplemore ABC
      
60kgKevinLukac2009ConnachtBallyhaunis Boxing Club
60kgNedMcDonagh2009ConnachtCastlerea Boxing Club
      
63kgKhaledRenai2009MunsterCashen Vale Boxing Club
63kgDarraghRyan2009LeinsterDrimnagh Boxing Club
63kgRyhsTaylor2009LeinsterDunboyne Boxing Club
63kgKevinPukuta2009LeinsterPortlaoise Boxing Club
63kgKevinPukuta2009LeinsterPortlaoise Boxing Club
63kgCianRyan2009LeinsterSt. Brigid’s Boxing Club Kildare
63kgDanielMcNicholas2010ConnachtSwinford Boxing Club
      
66kgShaunDoohan2009UlsterDunfanaghy Boxing Club
66kgHugh leeNevin2009LeinsterMullingar Elite Boxing Club
66kgRomanSands2009UlsterOliver Plunkett ABC
66kgRonanSands2009UlsterOliver Plunkett ABC
66kgPeterMcGee2009LeinsterSt. Conleth’s Boxing Club
66kgJohnMurray2009MunsterSt. Francis Boxing Club
      
70kgSenanKennedy2009LeinsterCabra Boxing Club
70kgWilliamHeaphy2009MunsterGolden Gloves Boxing Club Cork
70kgMatthewCruz Maguire2010LeinsterHoly Family Boxing Club Drogheda
70kgReubenKehoe2009LeinsterWexfordCBSBC
      
75kgRyanFish2009LeinsterCherry Orchard Boxing Club
75kgJohnWard2009ConnachtMonivea Boxing Club
75kgMichaelDowney2009MunsterMuskerry Boxing Club
      
80kgOisinDonoghue2009LeinsterAthlone Boxing Club
80kgMicolasLukac2010ConnachtBallyhaunis Boxing Club
      
90kgJakeFitzgerald2009MunsterDungarvan Boxing Club

Junior Cadet Entries: Girls

weightfirst_namesurnameyear_bornprovinceclub_name
32kgDanielleSmithers2010LeinsterSwords Boxing Club
      
34kgKaidenMckenna2009UlsterCastleblaney Boxing Club
34kgKAYLAHARRIS2010UlsterSt. John Bosco ABC Newry
      
34kgCaraWeatherall2009UlsterSt. Paul’s ABC Belfast
36kgAlannaBerry2010LeinsterCrumlin Boxing Club
36kgLouiseJoyce2009LeinsterOlympic Boxing Club Mullingar
      
38kgDaisieKieran2010LeinsterDealgan ABC
38kgEmmaOGORMAN2009LeinsterDrogheda Boxing Club
38kgCarleyVoyle2009UlsterImmaculata ABC Belfast
38kgKatelynFitzgerald2010ConnachtSwinford Boxing Club
      
40kgSkye-leighHaighton2009UlsterEvolution Boxing Club
40kgSarahJohnson2009LeinsterMarble City Boxing Club
40kgKayleighHodnett2010LeinsterSt. Joseph’s Boxing Club Offaly
40kgClareMc Stocker2010UlsterThe Loup Boxing Club
      
42kgAlannahMurphy2010LeinsterCrumlin Boxing Club
42kgAmyLennon2010LeinsterDealgan ABC
42kgCarleyOHerron2009LeinsterRochfortbridge Boxing Club
42kgZoeyHowley2010ConnachtSwinford Boxing Club
      
44kgAleighaMurphy2010LeinsterCrumlin Boxing Club
44kgMaggieMcdonagh2010LeinsterMullingar Elite Boxing Club
44kgKaylaNevin2010LeinsterOlympic Boxing Club Mullingar
      
46kgEllaArchbold2010LeinsterBallybrack Boxing Club
46kgSoniaVilku2009LeinsterSt. Pappin’s Boxing Club
46kgJolenaMongan2009LeinsterWhitechurch Boxing Club
      
48kgLaylaKelly2009LeinsterBaldoyle Boxing Club
48kgPaigeNickels2009UlsterBanbridge ABC
48kgAoifeLennon2010LeinsterDealgan ABC
48kgAbbyMurray2009MunsterMuskerry Boxing Club
48kgLucyPrentice2010UlsterPhoenix ABC
48kgVanessaDoyle2010MunsterTemplemore ABC
48kgMollyLafferty2009UlsterTwin Towns Athletic Boxing Club
      
51kgHeidiRedmond2010LeinsterCrumlin Boxing Club
51kgLaylaRoche2009LeinsterDonore Boxing Club
51kgRuthDossen2010ConnachtOlympic Boxing Club Galway
51kgHollyMidwinter2009LeinsterRosslare Boxing Club
51kgKeelynO Flynn2009MunsterSt. Colman’s Boxing Club
51kgClaireCrowley2009MunsterSt. Martha’s Boxing Club
      
      
54kgEmmieBarrett2010LeinsterDonore Boxing Club
54kgEvieCrichton2009LeinsterOlympic Boxing Club Mullingar
54kgLeahQuinn2010MunsterSt. Francis Boxing Club
54kgKayleighLedwigde2010LeinsterSt. Pappin’s Boxing Club
54kgSophieLawlor2009LeinsterWexfordCBSBC
      
57kgFrancesBergin2009ConnachtCastlerea Boxing Club
57kgKaysieJoyce2009MunsterClonmel Boxing Club
57kgKaysieJoyce2009MunsterClonmel Boxing Club
57kgCoraCorrigan2009UlsterErne Boxing Club
      
60kgGraceBailey2009ConnachtCastlebar Boxing Club
60kgEireWhelan2009LeinsterSacre Coeur Boxing Club
60kgMichelleMcDonagh2009MunsterSliabh Luachra Boxing Club
60kgIsabelleHawkins2009MunsterSt. Nicholas’ Boxing Club
      
64kgRobinO’Reilly2010LeinsterMonkstown Boxing Club Dublin
64kgCassieHenderson2009UlsterPhoenix ABC
      
70+kgCarlyNorris2009LeinsterGlin Boxing Club
70+kgSophieFlynn2010LeinsterSt. Pappin’s Boxing Club
      
70kgellie maylawlor2010MunsterBrian Dillons Boxing Club
70kgAvaLannon2009MunsterDungarvan Boxing Club

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

Katie Taylor Vs Chantelle Cameron ‘makes sense’ says Carl Frampton

Jonny Stapleton

Confident Stephen McAfee hoping to build on impressive debut KO

Joe O'Neill

Belfast big man joins growing Irish pro ranks

Joe O'Neill