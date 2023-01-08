Entry List: 2023 National Elite Championships
The entry lists for the 2023 National Elite Championships have been published. In all, 106 boxers have entered the competition – 64 men and 42 women.
Elite Men Entries:
|48kg
|Paudrig
|Downey
|2002
|Ulster
|St. John Bosco ABC Belfast
|48kg
|Rickey
|Nesbitt
|1995
|Leinster
|Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda
|51kg
|Sean
|Mari
|2000
|Leinster
|Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin/Defence Forces
|51kg
|Clepson
|Dos Santos
|2003
|Ulster
|Holy Trinity ABC
|54kg
|Dylan
|Eagleson
|2003
|Ulster
|St. Paul’s ABC Belfast
|54kg
|Jorge
|Rogla Castanño
|1995
|Leinster
|Corinthians Boxing Club
|57kg
|Patryk
|Adamus
|1998
|Leinster
|Drimnagh Boxing Club
|57kg
|Adam
|Hession
|2000
|Connacht
|Monivea Boxing Club
|57kg
|Jake
|Rapple
|2002
|Leinster
|Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin
|57kg
|Myles
|Casey
|1995
|Munster
|St. Francis Boxing Club
|57kg
|Jude
|Gallagher
|2001
|Ulster
|Two Castles ABC
|57kg
|Sean
|Purcell
|1999
|Munster
|Saviours Crystal Boxing Club
|57kg
|Jake
|Mc Mahon
|2002
|Leinster
|Liberty Boxing Club
|57kg
|Paul
|Loonam
|2001
|Leinster
|St. Carthages’ Boxing Club
|57kg
|Paddy
|McShane
|2002
|Ulster
|Letterkenny Boxing Club
|57kg
|Jordan
|Smith
|1999
|Leinster
|Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda
|60kg
|Evan
|Fitzgerald
|1998
|Leinster
|Esker ABC
|60kg
|Adam
|Courtney
|1995
|Leinster
|St Mary’s, Tallaght
|60kg
|Lee
|McKee
|2000
|Ulster
|Star Boxing Club
|60kg
|Jason
|Nevin
|2004
|Leinster
|Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
|60kg
|Rhys
|Owens
|2001
|Ulster
|Erne Boxing Club
|60kg
|Bayo
|Alabi
|1997
|Leinster
|Westside Boxing Club
|60kg
|Davey
|Joyce
|2000
|Leinster
|Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda
|60kg
|Killian
|Geraghty
|2001
|Leinster
|Greenhills Boxing Club/Defence Forces
|60kg
|Teo
|Alin
|1995
|Ulster
|Holy Trinity ABC
|63.5kg
|Dean
|Clancy
|2001
|Connacht
|Sean McDermott Boxing Club
|63.5kg
|James
|McDonagh
|2003
|Munster
|St. Paul’s Boxing Club Waterford
|63.5kg
|Aaron
|O Donoghue
|1999
|Munster
|Golden Gloves Boxing Club Cork
|63.5kg
|John Paul
|Hale
|2000
|Ulster
|Star Boxing Club
|63.5kg
|Daryl
|Clarke
|1997
|Ulster
|MonkstownABC
|63.5kg
|Anthony
|Malanaphy
|1996
|Ulster
|Erne Boxing Club
|63.5kg
|Brandon
|McCarthy
|2001
|Leinster
|St. Michael’s Boxing Club Athy
|67kg
|Wayne
|kelly
|1996
|Leinster
|Ballynacargy Boxing Club
|67kg
|Cian
|Reddy
|2001
|Leinster
|Portlaoise Boxing Club
|67kg
|Eugene
|Mckeever
|1998
|Leinster
|Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda
|67kg
|Ryan
|McCarthy
|1999
|Munster
|Fr Horgan’s Boxing Club
|71kg
|Dean
|Walshk
|1994
|Connacht
|St. Ibar’s St. Joseph’s Boxing Club
|71kg
|Luke
|Maguire
|1999
|Leinster
|Esker ABC
|71kg
|Igor
|Blazhenko
|1988
|Leinster
|Liberty Boxing Club
|71kg
|aidan
|walsh
|1997
|Ulster
|Emerald ABC Belfast
|71kg
|Matthew
|Mc Cole
|1998
|Ulster
|Illies Golden Gloves Boxing Club
|71kg
|Jon
|McConnell
|2002
|Ulster
|Holy Trinity ABC
|75kg
|Eoghan
|Lavin
|2003
|Connacht
|Ballyhaunis Boxing Club
|75kg
|Gavin
|Rafferty
|2001
|Leinster
|Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
|75kg
|Joshua
|Olaniyan
|2004
|Leinster
|Jobstown Boxing Club
|75kg
|Jack
|Brady
|1991
|Leinster
|Crumlin Boxing Club
|75kg
|Christopher
|OReilly
|1998
|Leinster
|Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda
|80kg
|Gabriel
|Dossen
|1999
|Connacht
|Olympic Boxing Club Galway
|80kg
|Jason
|Clancy
|1998
|Connacht
|Sean McDermott Boxing Club
|80kg
|Kelyn
|Cassidy
|1997
|Munster
|Saviours Crystal Boxing Club
|80kg
|Brian
|Kennedy
|1998
|Leinster
|St. Mary’s Daingean Boxing Club/Defence Forces
|86kg
|Dmytro
|Oliynyk
|1989
|Leinster
|Smithfield Boxing Club
|86kg
|Kyle
|Roche
|1991
|Leinster
|St. Michael’s Boxing Club New Ross
|86kg
|Kane
|Tucker
|2000
|Ulster
|Emerald ABC Belfast
|92kg
|Patrick
|Ward
|1990
|Connacht
|Olympic Boxing Club Galway
|92kg
|Jack
|Marley
|2002
|Leinster
|Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin
|92kg
|Wayne
|Rafferty
|1998
|Leinster
|Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
|92kg
|Pat
|Corcoran
|1989
|Connacht
|Olympic Boxing Club Galway
|92+kg
|Gytis
|Lisinskas
|1998
|Connacht
|CelticEBC
|92+kg
|Willie john
|McCartan
|1997
|Ulster
|Gilford ABC
|92+kg
|Keith
|McEneaney
|1992
|Leinster
|Dealgan ABC
|92+kg
|Samuel
|Ilesanmi
|1999
|Leinster
|St Mary’s, Tallaght
|92+kg
|Daniel
|Fakoyede
|1998
|Leinster
|Westside Boxing Club
|92+kg
|Thomas
|Maughan
|1999
|Ulster
|Cavan Boxing Club
Elite Women Entries
|48kg
|Ciara
|Walsh
|2000
|Leinster
|Smithfield Boxing Club
|48kg
|Carol
|Coughlan
|1987
|Leinster
|Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin
|48kg
|Nicole
|Buckley
|2003
|Leinster
|St. Carthages’ Boxing Club
|48kg
|Courtney
|Daly
|1999
|Leinster
|Crumlin Boxing Club
|50kg
|Shannon
|Sweeney
|1998
|Connacht
|St. Anne’s Boxing Club
|50kg
|Niamh
|Early
|1999
|Leinster
|Ryston Boxing Club
|50kg
|Caitlin
|Fryers
|2000
|Ulster
|Immaculata ABC Belfast
|50kg
|Daina
|Moorehouse
|2001
|Leinster
|Enniskerry Boxing Club
|50kg
|Carly
|McNaul
|1990
|Ulster
|Ormeau Road Boxing Club
|52kg
|Chloe
|Gabriel
|2003
|Leinster
|Mulhuddart Boxing Academy
|52kg
|Nicole
|Clyde
|2002
|Ulster
|Antrim Boxing Club
|54kg
|Niamh
|Fay
|2002
|Leinster
|BallyboughalBC
|54kg
|Rachel
|Lawless
|2003
|Leinster
|Portlaoise Boxing Club/Defence Forces
|54kg
|Jennifer
|Lehane
|1998
|Leinster
|DCU Athletic Boxing Club
|57kg
|Kellie
|McLoughlin
|1998
|Leinster
|St. Catherine’s Boxing Club
|57kg
|Kelsey
|Leonard
|1999
|Leinster
|UNIT 3 Boxing Club Naas
|57kg
|Michaela
|Walsh
|1993
|Ulster
|Emerald ABC Belfast
|57kg
|Isabella
|Hughes
|1999
|Leinster
|St Mary’s, Tallaght
|60kg
|Zara
|Breslin
|2000
|Munster
|Tramore Boxing Club
|60kg
|Kellie
|Harrington
|1989
|Leinster
|St Mary’s, Tallaght
|60kg
|Clodagh
|Greene
|1997
|Leinster
|Crumlin Boxing Club
|63kg
|Winnie
|McDonagh
|2004
|Leinster
|Neilstown Boxing Club
|63kg
|Aisling
|Keogh
|2000
|Leinster
|Baldoyle Boxing Club/Defence Forces
|63kg
|Jessie
|Lyons
|1986
|Munster
|St. Francis Boxing Club
|63kg
|Shauna
|Browne o keeffe
|1994
|Munster
|Clonmel Boxing Club
|63kg
|Eve
|Woods
|1998
|Leinster
|DCU Athletic Boxing Club
|63kg
|Renee
|Roach
|1998
|Leinster
|DCU Athletic Boxing Club
|66kg
|Lisa
|O’Rourke
|2002
|Connacht
|Olympic Boxing Club Galway
|66kg
|Grainne
|Walsh
|1995
|Leinster
|Spartacus Boxing Club
|66kg
|Christina
|Desmond
|1996
|Munster
|Dungarvan Boxing Club/Garda
|66kg
|Leanne
|Murphy
|2002
|Munster
|Togher Boxing Club
|66kg
|Kaci
|Rock
|2002
|Leinster
|Enniskerry Boxing Club
|66kg
|Amy
|Broadhurst
|1997
|Ulster
|St. Bronagh’s ABC
|70kg
|Tiffany
|O’ Reilly
|2001
|Leinster
|Portlaoise Boxing Club/Defence Forces
|70kg
|Evelyn
|Igharo
|2001
|Leinster
|Clann Naofa Boxing Academy
|75kg
|Aoife
|O’Rourke
|1997
|Connacht
|Olympic Boxing Club Galway
|75kg
|Aoibhe
|Carabine
|2001
|Connacht
|Geesala Boxing Club
|81kg
|Lisa
|Browne
|1983
|Leinster
|Santry Boxing Club
|81kg
|Bethany
|Doocey
|2002
|Connacht
|Castlebar Boxing Club
|81kg
|Dearbhla
|Tinnelly
|2004
|Leinster
|Clann Naofa Boxing Academy
|81+kg
|Shauna
|Kearney
|1998
|Leinster
|Bunclody ABC
|81+kg
|Judy
|Bobbett
|2000
|Leinster
|Liberty Boxing Club
The draw will take place on Tuesday, January 10th, after 1pm. IABA intends to broadcast the draw live on IABA’s YouTube Channel.