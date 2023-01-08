Amateur Headline News Latest News Top News of The Day 

Entry List: 2023 National Elite Championships

Jonny Stapleton

The entry lists for the 2023 National Elite Championships have been published. In all, 106 boxers have entered the competition – 64 men and 42 women.

Elite Men Entries:

48kgPaudrigDowney2002UlsterSt. John Bosco ABC Belfast
48kgRickeyNesbitt1995LeinsterHoly Family Boxing Club Drogheda
51kgSeanMari2000LeinsterMonkstown Boxing Club Dublin/Defence Forces
51kgClepsonDos Santos2003UlsterHoly Trinity ABC
54kgDylanEagleson2003UlsterSt. Paul’s ABC Belfast
54kgJorgeRogla Castanño1995LeinsterCorinthians Boxing Club
57kgPatrykAdamus1998LeinsterDrimnagh Boxing Club
57kgAdamHession2000ConnachtMonivea Boxing Club
57kgJakeRapple2002LeinsterMonkstown Boxing Club Dublin
57kgMylesCasey1995MunsterSt. Francis Boxing Club
57kgJudeGallagher2001UlsterTwo Castles ABC
57kgSeanPurcell1999MunsterSaviours Crystal Boxing Club
57kgJakeMc Mahon2002LeinsterLiberty Boxing Club
57kgPaulLoonam2001LeinsterSt. Carthages’ Boxing Club
57kgPaddyMcShane2002UlsterLetterkenny Boxing Club
57kgJordanSmith1999LeinsterHoly Family Boxing Club Drogheda
60kgEvanFitzgerald1998LeinsterEsker ABC
60kgAdamCourtney1995LeinsterSt Mary’s, Tallaght
60kgLeeMcKee2000UlsterStar Boxing Club
60kgJasonNevin2004LeinsterOlympic Boxing Club Mullingar
60kgRhysOwens2001UlsterErne Boxing Club
60kgBayoAlabi1997LeinsterWestside Boxing Club
60kgDaveyJoyce2000LeinsterHoly Family Boxing Club Drogheda
60kgKillianGeraghty2001LeinsterGreenhills Boxing Club/Defence Forces
60kgTeoAlin1995UlsterHoly Trinity ABC
63.5kgDeanClancy2001ConnachtSean McDermott Boxing Club
63.5kgJamesMcDonagh2003MunsterSt. Paul’s Boxing Club Waterford
63.5kgAaronO Donoghue1999MunsterGolden Gloves Boxing Club Cork
63.5kgJohn PaulHale2000UlsterStar Boxing Club
63.5kgDarylClarke1997UlsterMonkstownABC
63.5kgAnthonyMalanaphy1996UlsterErne Boxing Club
63.5kgBrandonMcCarthy2001LeinsterSt. Michael’s Boxing Club Athy
67kgWaynekelly1996LeinsterBallynacargy Boxing Club
67kgCianReddy2001LeinsterPortlaoise Boxing Club
67kgEugeneMckeever1998LeinsterHoly Family Boxing Club Drogheda
67kgRyanMcCarthy1999MunsterFr Horgan’s Boxing Club
71kgDeanWalshk1994ConnachtSt. Ibar’s St. Joseph’s Boxing Club
71kgLukeMaguire1999LeinsterEsker ABC
71kgIgorBlazhenko1988LeinsterLiberty Boxing Club
71kgaidanwalsh1997UlsterEmerald ABC Belfast
71kgMatthewMc Cole1998UlsterIllies Golden Gloves Boxing Club
71kgJonMcConnell2002UlsterHoly Trinity ABC
75kgEoghanLavin2003ConnachtBallyhaunis Boxing Club
75kgGavinRafferty2001LeinsterDublin Docklands Boxing Club
75kgJoshuaOlaniyan2004LeinsterJobstown Boxing Club
75kgJackBrady1991LeinsterCrumlin Boxing Club
75kgChristopherOReilly1998LeinsterHoly Family Boxing Club Drogheda
80kgGabrielDossen1999ConnachtOlympic Boxing Club Galway
80kgJasonClancy1998ConnachtSean McDermott Boxing Club
80kgKelynCassidy1997MunsterSaviours Crystal Boxing Club
80kgBrianKennedy1998LeinsterSt. Mary’s Daingean Boxing Club/Defence Forces
86kgDmytroOliynyk1989LeinsterSmithfield Boxing Club
86kgKyleRoche1991LeinsterSt. Michael’s Boxing Club New Ross
86kgKane Tucker2000UlsterEmerald ABC Belfast
92kg PatrickWard1990ConnachtOlympic Boxing Club Galway
92kg JackMarley2002LeinsterMonkstown Boxing Club Dublin
92kg WayneRafferty1998LeinsterDublin Docklands Boxing Club
92kg PatCorcoran1989ConnachtOlympic Boxing Club Galway
92+kgGytisLisinskas1998ConnachtCelticEBC
92+kgWillie johnMcCartan1997UlsterGilford ABC
92+kgKeithMcEneaney1992LeinsterDealgan ABC
92+kgSamuelIlesanmi1999LeinsterSt Mary’s, Tallaght
92+kgDanielFakoyede1998LeinsterWestside Boxing Club
92+kgThomasMaughan1999UlsterCavan Boxing Club

Elite Women Entries

48kgCiaraWalsh2000LeinsterSmithfield Boxing Club
48kgCarolCoughlan1987LeinsterMonkstown Boxing Club Dublin
48kgNicoleBuckley2003LeinsterSt. Carthages’ Boxing Club
48kgCourtneyDaly1999LeinsterCrumlin Boxing Club
50kgShannonSweeney1998ConnachtSt. Anne’s Boxing Club
50kgNiamhEarly1999LeinsterRyston Boxing Club
50kgCaitlinFryers2000UlsterImmaculata ABC Belfast
50kgDainaMoorehouse2001LeinsterEnniskerry Boxing Club
50kgCarlyMcNaul1990UlsterOrmeau Road Boxing Club
52kgChloeGabriel2003LeinsterMulhuddart Boxing Academy
52kgNicoleClyde2002UlsterAntrim Boxing Club
54kgNiamhFay2002LeinsterBallyboughalBC
54kgRachelLawless2003LeinsterPortlaoise Boxing Club/Defence Forces
54kgJenniferLehane1998LeinsterDCU Athletic Boxing Club
57kgKellieMcLoughlin1998LeinsterSt. Catherine’s Boxing Club
57kgKelseyLeonard1999LeinsterUNIT 3 Boxing Club Naas
57kgMichaelaWalsh1993UlsterEmerald ABC Belfast
57kgIsabellaHughes1999LeinsterSt Mary’s, Tallaght
60kgZaraBreslin2000MunsterTramore Boxing Club
60kgKellieHarrington1989LeinsterSt Mary’s, Tallaght
60kgClodaghGreene1997LeinsterCrumlin Boxing Club
63kgWinnieMcDonagh2004LeinsterNeilstown Boxing Club
63kgAislingKeogh2000LeinsterBaldoyle Boxing Club/Defence Forces
63kgJessieLyons1986MunsterSt. Francis Boxing Club
63kgShaunaBrowne o keeffe1994MunsterClonmel Boxing Club
63kgEveWoods1998LeinsterDCU Athletic Boxing Club
63kgReneeRoach1998LeinsterDCU Athletic Boxing Club
66kgLisaO’Rourke2002ConnachtOlympic Boxing Club Galway
66kgGrainneWalsh1995LeinsterSpartacus Boxing Club
66kgChristinaDesmond1996MunsterDungarvan Boxing Club/Garda
66kgLeanneMurphy2002MunsterTogher Boxing Club
66kgKaciRock2002LeinsterEnniskerry Boxing Club
66kgAmyBroadhurst1997UlsterSt. Bronagh’s ABC
70kgTiffanyO’ Reilly2001LeinsterPortlaoise Boxing Club/Defence Forces
70kgEvelynIgharo2001LeinsterClann Naofa Boxing Academy
75kgAoifeO’Rourke1997ConnachtOlympic Boxing Club Galway
75kgAoibheCarabine2001ConnachtGeesala Boxing Club
81kgLisaBrowne1983LeinsterSantry Boxing Club 
81kgBethanyDoocey2002ConnachtCastlebar Boxing Club
81kgDearbhlaTinnelly2004LeinsterClann Naofa Boxing Academy
81+kgShaunaKearney1998LeinsterBunclody ABC
81+kgJudyBobbett2000LeinsterLiberty Boxing Club

The draw will take place on Tuesday, January 10th, after 1pm. IABA intends to broadcast the draw live on IABA’s YouTube Channel.

