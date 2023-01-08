Entry List: 2023 National Elite Championships

The entry lists for the 2023 National Elite Championships have been published. In all, 106 boxers have entered the competition – 64 men and 42 women.

Elite Men Entries:

48kg Paudrig Downey 2002 Ulster St. John Bosco ABC Belfast 48kg Rickey Nesbitt 1995 Leinster Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda 51kg Sean Mari 2000 Leinster Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin/Defence Forces 51kg Clepson Dos Santos 2003 Ulster Holy Trinity ABC 54kg Dylan Eagleson 2003 Ulster St. Paul’s ABC Belfast 54kg Jorge Rogla Castanño 1995 Leinster Corinthians Boxing Club 57kg Patryk Adamus 1998 Leinster Drimnagh Boxing Club 57kg Adam Hession 2000 Connacht Monivea Boxing Club 57kg Jake Rapple 2002 Leinster Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin 57kg Myles Casey 1995 Munster St. Francis Boxing Club 57kg Jude Gallagher 2001 Ulster Two Castles ABC 57kg Sean Purcell 1999 Munster Saviours Crystal Boxing Club 57kg Jake Mc Mahon 2002 Leinster Liberty Boxing Club 57kg Paul Loonam 2001 Leinster St. Carthages’ Boxing Club 57kg Paddy McShane 2002 Ulster Letterkenny Boxing Club 57kg Jordan Smith 1999 Leinster Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda 60kg Evan Fitzgerald 1998 Leinster Esker ABC 60kg Adam Courtney 1995 Leinster St Mary’s, Tallaght 60kg Lee McKee 2000 Ulster Star Boxing Club 60kg Jason Nevin 2004 Leinster Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar 60kg Rhys Owens 2001 Ulster Erne Boxing Club 60kg Bayo Alabi 1997 Leinster Westside Boxing Club 60kg Davey Joyce 2000 Leinster Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda 60kg Killian Geraghty 2001 Leinster Greenhills Boxing Club/Defence Forces 60kg Teo Alin 1995 Ulster Holy Trinity ABC 63.5kg Dean Clancy 2001 Connacht Sean McDermott Boxing Club 63.5kg James McDonagh 2003 Munster St. Paul’s Boxing Club Waterford 63.5kg Aaron O Donoghue 1999 Munster Golden Gloves Boxing Club Cork 63.5kg John Paul Hale 2000 Ulster Star Boxing Club 63.5kg Daryl Clarke 1997 Ulster MonkstownABC 63.5kg Anthony Malanaphy 1996 Ulster Erne Boxing Club 63.5kg Brandon McCarthy 2001 Leinster St. Michael’s Boxing Club Athy 67kg Wayne kelly 1996 Leinster Ballynacargy Boxing Club 67kg Cian Reddy 2001 Leinster Portlaoise Boxing Club 67kg Eugene Mckeever 1998 Leinster Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda 67kg Ryan McCarthy 1999 Munster Fr Horgan’s Boxing Club 71kg Dean Walshk 1994 Connacht St. Ibar’s St. Joseph’s Boxing Club 71kg Luke Maguire 1999 Leinster Esker ABC 71kg Igor Blazhenko 1988 Leinster Liberty Boxing Club 71kg aidan walsh 1997 Ulster Emerald ABC Belfast 71kg Matthew Mc Cole 1998 Ulster Illies Golden Gloves Boxing Club 71kg Jon McConnell 2002 Ulster Holy Trinity ABC 75kg Eoghan Lavin 2003 Connacht Ballyhaunis Boxing Club 75kg Gavin Rafferty 2001 Leinster Dublin Docklands Boxing Club 75kg Joshua Olaniyan 2004 Leinster Jobstown Boxing Club 75kg Jack Brady 1991 Leinster Crumlin Boxing Club 75kg Christopher OReilly 1998 Leinster Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda 80kg Gabriel Dossen 1999 Connacht Olympic Boxing Club Galway 80kg Jason Clancy 1998 Connacht Sean McDermott Boxing Club 80kg Kelyn Cassidy 1997 Munster Saviours Crystal Boxing Club 80kg Brian Kennedy 1998 Leinster St. Mary’s Daingean Boxing Club/Defence Forces 86kg Dmytro Oliynyk 1989 Leinster Smithfield Boxing Club 86kg Kyle Roche 1991 Leinster St. Michael’s Boxing Club New Ross 86kg Kane Tucker 2000 Ulster Emerald ABC Belfast 92kg Patrick Ward 1990 Connacht Olympic Boxing Club Galway 92kg Jack Marley 2002 Leinster Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin 92kg Wayne Rafferty 1998 Leinster Dublin Docklands Boxing Club 92kg Pat Corcoran 1989 Connacht Olympic Boxing Club Galway 92+kg Gytis Lisinskas 1998 Connacht CelticEBC 92+kg Willie john McCartan 1997 Ulster Gilford ABC 92+kg Keith McEneaney 1992 Leinster Dealgan ABC 92+kg Samuel Ilesanmi 1999 Leinster St Mary’s, Tallaght 92+kg Daniel Fakoyede 1998 Leinster Westside Boxing Club 92+kg Thomas Maughan 1999 Ulster Cavan Boxing Club

Elite Women Entries

48kg Ciara Walsh 2000 Leinster Smithfield Boxing Club 48kg Carol Coughlan 1987 Leinster Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin 48kg Nicole Buckley 2003 Leinster St. Carthages’ Boxing Club 48kg Courtney Daly 1999 Leinster Crumlin Boxing Club 50kg Shannon Sweeney 1998 Connacht St. Anne’s Boxing Club 50kg Niamh Early 1999 Leinster Ryston Boxing Club 50kg Caitlin Fryers 2000 Ulster Immaculata ABC Belfast 50kg Daina Moorehouse 2001 Leinster Enniskerry Boxing Club 50kg Carly McNaul 1990 Ulster Ormeau Road Boxing Club 52kg Chloe Gabriel 2003 Leinster Mulhuddart Boxing Academy 52kg Nicole Clyde 2002 Ulster Antrim Boxing Club 54kg Niamh Fay 2002 Leinster BallyboughalBC 54kg Rachel Lawless 2003 Leinster Portlaoise Boxing Club/Defence Forces 54kg Jennifer Lehane 1998 Leinster DCU Athletic Boxing Club 57kg Kellie McLoughlin 1998 Leinster St. Catherine’s Boxing Club 57kg Kelsey Leonard 1999 Leinster UNIT 3 Boxing Club Naas 57kg Michaela Walsh 1993 Ulster Emerald ABC Belfast 57kg Isabella Hughes 1999 Leinster St Mary’s, Tallaght 60kg Zara Breslin 2000 Munster Tramore Boxing Club 60kg Kellie Harrington 1989 Leinster St Mary’s, Tallaght 60kg Clodagh Greene 1997 Leinster Crumlin Boxing Club 63kg Winnie McDonagh 2004 Leinster Neilstown Boxing Club 63kg Aisling Keogh 2000 Leinster Baldoyle Boxing Club/Defence Forces 63kg Jessie Lyons 1986 Munster St. Francis Boxing Club 63kg Shauna Browne o keeffe 1994 Munster Clonmel Boxing Club 63kg Eve Woods 1998 Leinster DCU Athletic Boxing Club 63kg Renee Roach 1998 Leinster DCU Athletic Boxing Club 66kg Lisa O’Rourke 2002 Connacht Olympic Boxing Club Galway 66kg Grainne Walsh 1995 Leinster Spartacus Boxing Club 66kg Christina Desmond 1996 Munster Dungarvan Boxing Club/Garda 66kg Leanne Murphy 2002 Munster Togher Boxing Club 66kg Kaci Rock 2002 Leinster Enniskerry Boxing Club 66kg Amy Broadhurst 1997 Ulster St. Bronagh’s ABC 70kg Tiffany O’ Reilly 2001 Leinster Portlaoise Boxing Club/Defence Forces 70kg Evelyn Igharo 2001 Leinster Clann Naofa Boxing Academy 75kg Aoife O’Rourke 1997 Connacht Olympic Boxing Club Galway 75kg Aoibhe Carabine 2001 Connacht Geesala Boxing Club 81kg Lisa Browne 1983 Leinster Santry Boxing Club 81kg Bethany Doocey 2002 Connacht Castlebar Boxing Club 81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly 2004 Leinster Clann Naofa Boxing Academy 81+kg Shauna Kearney 1998 Leinster Bunclody ABC 81+kg Judy Bobbett 2000 Leinster Liberty Boxing Club

The draw will take place on Tuesday, January 10th, after 1pm. IABA intends to broadcast the draw live on IABA’s YouTube Channel.