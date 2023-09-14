Enjoy Yourself with Lee – Gormley Embracing Fun Fight Journey

You don’t play boxing but that doesn’t stop Lee Gormley [1-0] from trying to extract as much fun out of his career as he can.

The Armagh native lived every boxing journalist dream when traded in his pen for a pair of boxing gloves and fought as a professional fighter this summer.

The Bolton-trained prospect admits it was a ‘surreal’ but extremely enjoyable experience and it’s that joy he wants to hang on going into this weekend’s second pro bout and beyond.

The fighter, who made the journey from keyboard to real warrior, is determined to ensure he cherishes the whole experience not just his debut.

“My debut was a surreal experience,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It was class to finally get in there and show what I can do. It was a long wait and process in the lead-up, so I just enjoyed every moment.

“The focus remains the same this time around. I want to improve on each fight and performance. But I’ll be enjoying every moment once again. Boxing is the shortest career in the world, so you have to embrace it and enjoy it while it lasts.”

Gormley trades leather with a yet-to-be-officially-confirmed opponent at the Bolton Whites Hotel tomorrow.

Regardless of who he fights, he goes in confident thanks to the interest he collected on banking the experience he got in his first fight.

“The whole experience in itself was beneficial coming into this one and any future fights. Being involved in a big event with cameras, media and everything else, it helps prepare for you the next one. In terms of the actual performance, it’s just about sticking to my own strengths too.”

As is the norm for any fighter at this stage of their career, Gormley has had numerous opponents throughout the build up to the fight – and as of the time of writing didn’t know who would populate the away corner tomorrow – not that it concerns him.

“We’ve worked on specific points for opponents but things have changed in the lead-up, which is often the case at this level. But I’m always prepared to get the job done, so it’s full focus as always regardless of who’s in front of me. I can’t wait.”