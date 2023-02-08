Amateur Headline News Latest News 

English Boxing Development role for Alanna Nihell

Alanna Nihell has been appointed as Development Coaches on the England Boxing Performance Pathway.

The Commonwealth Games medal winner was one of 12 Coaches appointed with immediate effect by England boxing.

Nihell (née Audley Murphy) and co will assist the existing Performance Coaches and National Coaches, Amanda Coulson and Mick Maguire, in delivering training sessions and camps.

“We’d like to congratulate all coaches who have become Development Coaches or are going to be mentored with a view to becoming one,” said England Boxing’s Head of Performance, Chris Connelly.

“The mentorships are part of England Boxing’s vision to continually develop the next generation of international coaches, as we appreciate that the development of our future Performance Coaches needs to be constant.”

The Belfast native won Commonwealth bronze at lightweight in 2014, EU Championships bronze in 2006 and also represented Team NI on the Gold Coast in 2018. She is also fondly remembered for being one-half of the First officially sanctioned women’s bout ever held in Ireland, Katie Taylor being the other. The soldier hasn’t fought since losing the 2018 Haringey Box Cup Final but has been coaching and obviously to great effect.

