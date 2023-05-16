Emotional Eddie Hearn says ‘Legend’ Katie Taylor is good for the boxing soul

A passionate Eddie Hearn has crowned himself King of the Katie Taylor fan club.

Hearn didn’t hold back when praising the Irish Icon ahead of her massive homecoming fight set for the 3Arena this Saturday.

The Matchroom promoter heralded the undisputed lightweight champion of the world as the ‘greatest female fighter of all time’ and eleven went as far as to label her one of the greatest female sportspeople of all time.

The Essex fight maker points out Taylor changed the game to such an extent boxing owes her a debt of gratitude.

The praise doesn’t stop there, Hearn, who promotes Taylor’s undisputed light welterweight title fight with Chantelle Cameron this weekend, also says the Bray fighter is so wonderful she helps him forget about the ‘bullsh*t’ that so often surrounds boxing.

Don’t get confused now with the fact women’s boxing is flying when for six or seven years we’ve been grafting our nuts off to get to this position, he started when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“[Katie’s] been doing it for over 30 years, she’s never asked for any thanks, she never asked for any appreciation and we should give it to her in droves because she is a legend of the sport. She’s a great athlete, she’s a wonderful person, a tremendous fighter and we love her to bits.”

Hearn also points out there is more to the Olympic gold medal winner’s greatness than her sporting ability.

“You talk about the greatest of all time, yes there is being the greatest inside the ropes but it’s also how you carry yourself, how you inspire generations, the paths you tread so now others can follow. This is the greatest female fighter of all time, not just that she is one of the greatest female athletes of all time and she is such a wonderful person. I’m the King of the Katie Taylor fan club. I think she is amazing and it’s been one of the best things we’ve ever done. All the bullsh8t you come across in boxing, when I’m around her she makes everything worthwhile.”