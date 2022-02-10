Emmett Brennan tells Eddie Hearn He Wants on Taylor -Serrano Card

Emmett Brennan has given the biggest indication yet that he is bound for the professional ranks by letting it be known he wants to debut on the undercard of the mega Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano fight in New York.

The Olympian hasn’t boxed since he fought in Tokyo and has been weighing up professional offers over recent months.

The popular Dub hasn’t officially confirmed his next move but has hinted at turning over – and took to Twitter on Thursday to call for a slot on the undercard of the greatest female fight of all time.

The Docklands graduate said he would like to open the show at Madison Square Garden on April 30.

It would be a privilege to open the show April 30th for @KatieTaylor v @Serranosisters



Ready to bring fireworks 💥 @MatchroomBoxing @EddieHearn @FrankSmith pic.twitter.com/9Vj0flJCzr — Emmet Brennan OLY (@emmetbrennan91) February 10, 2022

Brennan also revealed he was ‘living and boxing out of New York’, further indicating he has ditched the vest.

Speaking to the Irish Independent Brennan revealed he has informed the High Performance he is strongly considering a pro move.

“I told the people in High Performance that I was now edging towards turning pro. I told them I wasn’t closing the door on amateur yet, but I just didn’t want them to hear something on social media that they should be hearing from me directly.

“To be fair, they were very decent about it. I should know for certain next week.”