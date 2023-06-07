Emmet Brennan wants Irish title before year-end

Patience isn’t a virtue Emmet Brennan wants to display moving forward.

The Olympian has had to show plenty of poise and perseverance throughout his amateur career as well as during in his transition toward the pro ranks.

However, having now officially turned over and with a pro fight date confirmed, the Dublin Docklands graduate wants titles and wants them soon.

In fact, the super middleweight wants to win the aesthetically pleasing BUI Celtic and Irish title by the time year is out.

“The aim is Irish and Celtic champion by the end of 2023,” he declared upon confirming the long-rumoured move into the pro ranks.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympian joins the pro ranks with former middleweight world champion Darren Barker and will fight without the vest for the first time on MHD’s Close Encounters card in Belfast’s Europa Hotel on July 1.

He is confident next month’s bout will be just step one along the road of a very successful pro career.

“I plan to climb up the world rankings and take calculated risks when they come,” he says.

“From giving up boxing to becoming an Olympian in the space of a few years to being sidelined again I can say the past few years have been eventful but made me the determined person I am.

“I’ve had plenty of time out to reflect if the move to professional boxing is the right one and visualise where I want to be in the next few years. I wear my heart on my sleeve and dedicate my whole life to the sport of boxing

“I’ve seen the next few years over and over in my head Irish champion, European champion and to climb up the world rankings.”

Brennan turns over at the late age of 32 but doesn’t see that as an issue, stressing he is mentally strong and stylistically built for the pro format.

“It’s a tough task at an older age but if there is anyone capable it’s me, mentally I’m built differently and tailor-made for professional boxing. My style is relentless and pressure for every single round of every fight and I’m sure I will be in some big fights down the line.”