Emmet Brennan v Jamie Morrissey Set for Cameron – Taylor II Card

It’s on!

Jamie Morrissey [5(1)-0-1] and Emmet Brennan will fight on the big stage.

Irish-boxing.com understands terms have been agreed between the two weight BUI Celtic champion and the Olympian and a mouthwatering match-up will take place on the Cameron – Taylor II card in Dublin’s 3Arena on November 25.

It’s a fight that has been talked about by both teams and Irish followers since the summer. It appears Eddie Hearn has picked up on the chatter and wants the potential war for the undercard of Irish Icon Katie Taylor’s rematch with Chantelle Cameron.

Olympian Brennan has mentioned recent Irish light heavyweight title challenger Morrissey and a possible title fight on more than one occasion either side of his July 1 debut.

The Dubliner admitted to being a fan of the Limerick man’s fight-all-comers approach – and as such was aware any call-out wouldn’t fall on deaf ears.

Muay Thai convert, Morrissey, whose aversion to journeymen and fight anyone anywhere anytime approach has played a massive part in changing the domestic landscape, isn’t one to turn down a challenge – but his team were open about being keen to make sure he got reward for the risks he took since turning over.

The Shaun Kelly-trained super middle’s manager, Ian Gaughran wanted to make sure it was beneficial in terms of platform and pay for the Treaty county man.

The IGB boss called for Brennan to get his manager, Darren Barker to pull some strings and get it on the massive DAZN broadcast fight card – and it appears he may have done just that.

It has to be noted official confirmation is pending – but again Irish-boxing.com understands that should arrive in due course.

Platform aside it’s a huge fight for both. Brennan jumps in with a big for the weight, battle-hardened combat sports veteran, who has proven himself champion in his short stint in boxing. Morrissey effectively goes into the away corner in Brennan’s hometown and risks his Irish title mandatory status against an accomplished Olympian.

On a wider scale, it’s exactly what the card needs. Taylor’s homecoming had everything but an all-Irish fight to generate that different kind of atmosphere and undercard hype beyond the presence of some rising Irish stars.

This clash should prove a great advertisement for the Irish derby and with DAZN involved will show what domestic affairs on this Island can produce in terms of entertainment to the world.