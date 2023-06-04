Emmet Brennan turns over with former middleweight world champion – Debut Date confirmed

Emmet Brennan will make his pro debut next month.

It’s been confirmed the Dublin Olympian will trade leather for the first time as a pro in Belfast on July 1.

The popular Dublin Docklands graduate has been added to the Close Encounters card that will be topped by an Irish title fight between Colm Murphy and Liam Gaynor and will fight competitively for the first time since his Olympic exit in the Summer of 2021 on the MHD Card.

The 32-year-old has teamed up with former middleweight champion of the world Darren Barker and will be guided by the English fighter moving forward.

Barker will manage the Dublin star whose Olympic journey captured the hearts of a nation but it remains to be confirmed whether or not the DAZN pundit will coach the now prospect.

Delighted to be working with my good friend @DarrenBarker82 and his new signing @emmetbrennan91 who makes us debut on Sat 1st July @europahotel pic.twitter.com/2Qp3ul24Cy — Mark H Dunlop (@MARKHDUNLOP) June 4, 2023

Brennan had initially explored turning over with John Duddy in New York and had his heart set on emulating the Derry star to become a big Big Apple name.

However, the link-up with Barker suggests he will explore options closer to home. He has talked about trying to secure an Irish title shot as soon as possible and will be a more than welcome addition to an already stacked super middleweight domestic scene.

Such are Barker’s links to Matchroom that if Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron do rematch in Dublin in November Brennan will be a cert to secure a coveted slot on the card.

The Inner City Dub turns over later than most, but is taking inspiration from two Irish fighters who achieved later into their careers.

“You look at Eric Donovan and Dennis Hogan, 37, 38, one has become a European Champion and the other a World Champion,” he told Irish-boxing.com previously.

“They live a very good lifestyle, something I’m trying to copy. They’ve done the business, they’ve had their struggles in the past and that’s no secret but they’ve shown through changing your lifestyle, being committed to the sport, and the process that you can go on and be successful.”