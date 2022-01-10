Emmet Brennan sends pro boxing a warning

Irish professional boxing will never emerge from its current lull unless Irish fighters agree to fight Irish fighters warns Emmet Brennan.

Boxing outside of Belfast is struggling badly with no shows since Mark Horgan promoted in Cork in July of 2019 and Dublin has not seen a show since February of that year.

The pandemic has played a major role but truth be told the scene pre COVID – again outside of Belfast – wasn’t overly vibrant. The Celtic Clash series did provide some entertaining nights and when the TG4 camera’s broadcast shows it seemed to work but fight nights in the south have been sporadic.

Olympic hero Emmet Brennan claims it will stay that way unless we get regular all Irish fights. The light heavyweight, who has yet to officially confirm his next move, thinks boxing should take note of the fact MMA’s Bellator have decided to put former National Elite Champion Sinead Kavanagh and Belfast’s Leah McCourt in against each other, making the ‘biggest Irish fight of all time’ in the process.

Speaking online he said:

“Irish boxing could take some big advice from this. Nobody wants to see fighters fighting bums. More domestic fights or the sport stays where it is.”

It’s an argument that has been made by many over the years and it does have to be noted we have seen domestic fights made with more regularity over the last few years.

We also go into 2022 with Boxing Ireland revealing they want to promote a card populated soley by all Irish clashes and talk Celtic Clash 13 could be domestically delightful if fighters agree to trade leather.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com about his future late last summer Brennan said:

“I haven’t received anything concrete yet I’ll speak to as many people as possible and get as many views and insights into the pro game as possible before deciding which route I will go. You can never get enough opinions.”