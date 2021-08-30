Emmet Brennan discusses future options and reflects on living the Olympic Dream

Olympic inspiration Emmet Brennan believes he has what it takes to become an entertaining success in the pros but has yet to decide if that is where his future lies.

The all-action fighter’s Olympic story captured the attention of the nation and increased his profile sizably – and that aligned with his entertaining style and obvious talent has some big name promoters very interested.

As a result, Brennan will face a Paris or the pros conundrum in the coming weeks. The Dublin Dockland’s fighter is back in training and has entered the National Elite Championships but told Irish-boxing.com he has yet to make a decision with regard to where his long-term future lies.

Irish-boxing.com has heard of interest from Sky Sports, while the Dub looks an ideal candidate to bring domestic tv back to the table but there has been no official offers as of yet.

“I haven’t received anything concrete yet,” he told Irish-boxing.com before stressing he will gather as many opinions as possible before making a decision.

“I’ll speak to as many people as possible and get as many views and insights into the pro game as possible before deciding which route I will go for.

“You can never get enough opinions.”

The 30-year-old Dublin favourite is confident his approach would entertain and ensure he would be as popular out of the vest as he is it. However, another Olympic tilt and a trip to Paris also appeal.

“I haven’t decided which route I am going to go,” he continues.

“I think my style is suited to professional boxing and I’m a very fan-friendly fighter who will always be in exciting fights. I think as a professional I could be in some huge exciting fights that Irish fans will love. Then again staying amateur for Paris definitely isn’t off the cards either, as I said I’ll get as many views as I can before making my decision.”

Although a lot of the talk is about what’s next and a potentially exciting future, Brennan was able to take time to look back.

In recent weeks he has let the whole Tokyo experience sink in and has reflected on the ‘greatest’ time of his life.

“I think I’m only starting to realise how much of a good experience it was now. Japan is a gorgeous country with some really good people in it, although we didn’t get the full Olympic experience it was certainly the best time of my life. The feeling of achieving something you always dreamed of is unrivaled. I didn’t get the result I wanted but I achieved a lot by getting there.”

Brennan exited the Olympic’s after first-round defeat to #2 seed Dilshod Ruzmetov, regardless his Tokyo journey captured the imagination back home.

The Inner City light heavyweight took a credit union loan so he could go full time five years ago and set about battling his from relative obscurity to popular Olympian. That never give up chase your dream success was a story that inspired many and it’s a message Brennan hopes people hold on to.

“It feels good that my story has hit home with so many people, I would imagine there is plenty of people out there that were in similar situations to myself. I’m not the most talented technical boxer in the world but I do things right and never take no for an answer, my mindset has got me this far and it’s possible for anyone to achieve their dreams.”

Watching others achieve their dream in Tokyo was a highlight for the chase your dream advocate.

“The highs for me were looking at my teammates winning. I got to see people I’ve trained with for years achieve their dreams, win fights and medals on the biggest stage possible. I got to talk to and be around the best athletes in the world and I got to experience the biggest event in the world. I am grateful for that,” he adds before revealing he is already back in the gym.

“I’m back training in my club at the moment just enjoying boxing with no pressure on me.”