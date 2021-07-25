Elimentary win for Australian based Watson

Nathan Watson registered his third win of 2021 in Australia over the weekend.

The on the up Down Under based fighter was too good for the challenge of Japs Fourex and increased his unbeaten start to five fights.

The Ace fighter registered a 50-45, 50-45, 50-45, points win in his fourth five-round fight.

The Australian-based fighter was set to fight for his first professional title Down Under on the card.

The Belfast prospect had agreed to trade leather with Aaron Stahl [2-0-1] for the Queensland light-middleweight strap at the Eaton Hills Hotel.

However, the Townsville native pulled out of the title fight, meaning Watson will have to wait before trying to get his hands on a strap.

Watson, who sparred with fellow Aussie-based Irish fighter Dennis Hogan in the build-up to the fight, still saw action took on former Australian middleweight title challenger Ake on the card and won rather comfortably.

Irish-boxing.com understands Team Watson are hoping to have him out in August with the title fight pushed back that bit further.

The win see’s Watson improve to 5-0 while his opponent slips to 0-11.